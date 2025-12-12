Pandan cake, roast duck, nasi ulam: We asked 11 Singapore chefs what they bring to potluck parties

It’s the season of joy, plenty and potato salad: Potluck season, I mean.

Potlucks are one of humanity’s great social experiments – a place where friendship, trust and digestive systems are all put to the test. You never quite know what will turn up on the table: a lovingly homemade masterpiece or tepid 1.5L bottles of Ayataka. Still, we show up, spoon in hand, because the potluck spirit demands it. Because, at its heart, a potluck is about generosity, camaraderie and the thrill of discovering who brought something edible.

But what, one wonders, do chefs bring to these affairs? Do they glide in bearing caviar-laced masterpieces served on handmade ceramics? Or do they, like the rest of us, panic at the last minute and present a tub of supermarket hummus with a flourish that suggests this was always the plan?

We asked some Singapore chefs to reveal their go-to potluck contribution – the dish they rely on because they can whip it up with one hand while the other fields frantic WhatsApp messages asking if anyone is bringing disposable cutlery.

If you’ve ever wondered how to impress at your next shared table – or simply want to avoid being the person who brings sad chips – may this inspire you to potluck glory, chef-style. We’re not saying you should make the exact same dish (suckling pig biryani? A hopeless endeavour, if you’re anything like me). But, maybe, it’ll give you some ideas (for a takeaway to grab, at least). If anyone knows how to charm a crowd armed only with a serving spoon and a prayer, it’s the people who do it for a living.

QIN RESTAURANT AND BAR'S MARVAS NG: STEAMED GLUTINOUS RICE