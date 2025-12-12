Pandan cake, roast duck, nasi ulam: We asked 11 Singapore chefs what they bring to potluck parties
Ever wondered what chefs contribute to a potluck table? It’s not all truffle and wagyu. From comforting family favourites to fancy show-stoppers, Singapore’s culinary stars reveal their go-tos when friends say, “Just bring anything”.
It’s the season of joy, plenty and potato salad: Potluck season, I mean.
Potlucks are one of humanity’s great social experiments – a place where friendship, trust and digestive systems are all put to the test. You never quite know what will turn up on the table: a lovingly homemade masterpiece or tepid 1.5L bottles of Ayataka. Still, we show up, spoon in hand, because the potluck spirit demands it. Because, at its heart, a potluck is about generosity, camaraderie and the thrill of discovering who brought something edible.
But what, one wonders, do chefs bring to these affairs? Do they glide in bearing caviar-laced masterpieces served on handmade ceramics? Or do they, like the rest of us, panic at the last minute and present a tub of supermarket hummus with a flourish that suggests this was always the plan?
We asked some Singapore chefs to reveal their go-to potluck contribution – the dish they rely on because they can whip it up with one hand while the other fields frantic WhatsApp messages asking if anyone is bringing disposable cutlery.
If you’ve ever wondered how to impress at your next shared table – or simply want to avoid being the person who brings sad chips – may this inspire you to potluck glory, chef-style. We’re not saying you should make the exact same dish (suckling pig biryani? A hopeless endeavour, if you’re anything like me). But, maybe, it’ll give you some ideas (for a takeaway to grab, at least). If anyone knows how to charm a crowd armed only with a serving spoon and a prayer, it’s the people who do it for a living.
QIN RESTAURANT AND BAR'S MARVAS NG: STEAMED GLUTINOUS RICE
After closing Path restaurant, Marvas Ng is now settled in as the executive chef at Qin at The Clan Hotel, where he’s revamped the entire menu according to his refined perspective on Chinese cuisine. Highlights include kampong chicken aged for five days so that it crisps up in the oven as if fried, Cantonese style steamed fish in shallot-soy vinaigrette and a hairy crab roe tofu paired with crystal bread. A large proportion of the menu also makes use of regional ingredients sourced as close to home as possible, like threadfin and sea bream from the Singapore, Johor and Malacca Straits, pork ear from Sarawak and tea from Cameron Highlands.
For a potluck, he would make a comforting local Chinese favourite. “I would bring steamed glutinous rice. It’s easy to make – you just steam a tray of it and bring the whole thing over. It also tastes good eaten cold,” he said.
“I make it the way my mum makes it – she used to cook it every weekend. She’d soak the rice overnight in water, then add it to sauteed shallots, garlic, ginger, shiitake mushrooms and dried shrimps. Then she’d add oyster sauce, black soy sauce and sesame oil, and steam it with canned braised peanuts and diced Chinese and liver sausages on top. It’s finished with lots of spring onions and served with Teochew chili sauce.
“You can keep it for two to three days, and you can even eat it straight from the chiller. It doesn’t taste good when it’s hot!”
ODETTE'S LOUISA LIM: PANDAN CHIFFON CAKE
At three-Michelin-starred Odette, which just unveiled its fresh new look, award-winning pastry chef Louisa Lim has magicked up a festive take-home dessert that’s also an architectural marvel of pastry: The confection of frozen Vanuatu vanilla parfait, coffee-hazelnut praline and Piedmont hazelnut feuillantine, inspired by Vienetta ice creams of her childhood, is sculpted after the facade of the National Gallery and former Supreme Court, which Odette calls home.
In her own time, though, it’s comforting bakes she enjoys most. For a potluck, “I’d make a pandan chiffon cake! It’s always a crowd pleaser and such a light, lovely way to end a meal. It’s the kind of dessert that makes you want to go back for seconds,” she said.
Pandan cake may be ubiquitous, but making a really good version is a feat.
“This cake may look simple, but it’s actually quite technical. It’s a challenge I really enjoy. It took me about six months to get the recipe just right, and I even spent my Sundays off working on it,” she shared.
“My version of pandan chiffon cake is extra springy, almost like a QQ texture. I also prefer my desserts on the lighter side, so I always add a touch of salt to keep the sweetness in check. People always compliment the texture and ask if I make my own pandan extract.” Spoiler alert: She does.
SUMMER HILL'S CHRISTOPHER MARTIN: CURRY DEBAL
Head chef Christopher Martin at French bistro Summer Hill may cook up French classics on the daily, but he also loves to throw some Asian elements into the dishes, like in a perennially popular dish of curried mussels. He can’t help it – it’s the Eurasian blood in him.
His go-to potluck dish is “most definitely” Devil's Curry (or Curry Debal), a traditional Eurasian stew of Christmas leftovers like chicken, roast pork and sausage, with the acidity of vinegar, mustard and chili. "It’s a one-pot wonder, it travels well and it tastes even better if you make it the day before! No rushing about on the day of the party,” he said.
“The flavours in a Devil’s Curry bring their own fun chaos to a Christmas spread while still fitting right in. It’s spicy and fiery, but also hearty and comforting.”
For him, “it’s a memory of every Christmas growing up. Devil’s Curry was a Christmas staple in my family, especially for either a Christmas Eve supper after midnight mass or a Christmas Day
dinner celebration. It’s not Christmas until the Devil’s Curry turns up!”
At the restaurant, “It has also become an annual Summer Hill tradition too. Each year, during the Christmas season, despite all the crazy, hectic business at the restaurant, I'll find a way to cook a huge pot of Devil’s (so that there’ll be leftovers for the next few days too) for the staff Christmas Party.”
The thing he loves best about the dish is that “every family’s recipe is different and personal, shaped by what they grew up with and what feels like ‘home' to them.
"Mine is no different. It stays true to the traditional style, though I like to add a few little twists: Fresh chili padi or ghost peppers if you can get some, in addition to fresh and dried chilies, for an intense, earthy heat that really takes that spiciness to another level; a heavier splash of vinegar, another key ingredient – it balances the heat, lifts the flavours, and gives the curry that unmistakeable tangy punch; and Coleman’s mustard powder, added alongside the mustard seeds to deepen the mustard flavour and give the curry a sharper bite.
“These little twists make my Devil’s Curry bolder, richer and more aromatic, while still honouring the nostalgic flavours I grew up with. The combination of mustard seeds, Coleman’s mustard powder and vinegar is the heart of the dish — without them, it wouldn’t feel like the same Christmas tradition. The fresh chili padi just gives it that fiery kick!
The response never varies: “Contented silence with smiles, nods and murmurs of approval and satisfaction on people’s faces while everyone just focuses on enjoying the curry; then laughter breaks out with comments of, ‘Shiok lah, damn kenna!’; and then one or two comments that it could be spicier!”
GK+'S MAX MEPHAM: LEFTOVER TURKEY SANDWICHES
After five years of running successful wellness-food subscription service Green Kitchen, chef Max Mepham, who trained in Michelin-starred kitchens in Europe, opened his first physical cafe, GK+, two months ago at the Westin Hotel at Asia Square, serving up clean bowls made with seasonal produce, house-made dressings and gut-friendly ferments, as well as coffee sourced directly from Southeast Asian jungle farms.
“When I’m invited somewhere, people always think I’m going to bring healthy food because I’m the founder of Green Kitchen and it’s a healthy concept. Everyone assumes I’m eating broccoli all day, every day,” he said. The truth is, “On the weekend, I go for it with whatever I want– lots of naughty food, lots of indulgences.”
Originally from the UK, he leans towards a casual potluck classic: “My go-to potluck dish is leftover turkey sandwiches. I grew up between England and Ireland, and Christmas for us is a real hybrid with a lot of American influences, especially with the turkey. When turkey’s done properly, it’s incredible. We put a lot of work and focus into Christmas dinner – the turkey, the ham, the duck, the cheeses, the stuffing, everything – but honestly, the next day is the real magic.”
That’s because “once all the effort and drinking and fun is done, that’s when the hard work is over and you actually get to enjoy the food without cooking. The next day, when you’re making turkey sandwiches, everyone makes their own version, and you’ve got this amazing spread of fillings, sauces, gravies, potatoes, ham, turkey – basically, a Christmas deli in your house. It’s great because you can have three or four different sandwiches in the day out of the leftovers, and they’re all equally amazing with completely different flavours.”
He added: “A lot of how I’ve been brought up with food is home cooking – amazing pickles, great proteins, high-quality vegetables, different textures and really strong flavours. Homemade equals healthy.”
For the ideal festive sandwich, he recommends layering your turkey with beef stuffing, gravy, mayonnaise, glazed ham, brie, cranberry sauce and pickled red cabbage, and, “if you’re being extra naughty”, “roasted carrots and roasted potatoes”.
“People know when I’m turning up with sandwiches, they’re going to be insanely good, and they always end up getting smashed.”
PEACH BLOSSOMS' EDWARD CHONG: HAKKA SALT-BAKED CHICKEN LO HEI
Edward Chong is known for his playfully inventive dishes, masterful soups and exuberant flavours at contemporary Chinese restaurant Peach Blossoms, which earned its first Black Pearl accolade this year, so he has no qualms bringing a Chinese dish to a year-end holiday party.
“I would make Hakka Salt-Baked Chicken Lo Hei – a fun, savoury twist on the classic festive toss,” he declared. “It’s meaningful and instantly sets the tone for a party. Lo hei naturally brings people together, and is always a lively, delightfully boisterous affair. This version works beautifully as a starter that everyone can dig into.”
The dish is unique in that “I use a Hakka salt-baked chicken as the centrepiece and build a savoury lo hei around it. Instead of the usual sweet elements, I add julienned garlic, leek, spring onion, parsley, onion, peanuts, crispy taro and ginger. It’s aromatic, crunchy and umami-forward – something familiar, yet very different. The savoury lo hei flavours surprise people in a good way.”
After all, a gathering on any occasion is about connection. “For me, it’s all about that little moment of ritual that connects people. When everyone gathers to toss the ingredients and share well wishes, the table instantly feels warmer and more joyful. It’s simple, but it has a way of drawing people closer.”
LA TABLE D’EMMA'S MICHAEL MULLER: FLAMMEKUECHE
La Table d’Emma at Club Street is one of the very few places in town you can find the traditional Alsatian Flammekueche, also known as Flammkuchen in German and tarte flambee in French. That’s because chef-owner Michael Muller, who’s called Singapore home for 20 years, is from Alsace, a region in France that borders Germany.
And so, for a potluck party, there’s no question about it: He’d bring Flammekueche, which “represents me, my roots and my restaurant better than anything else”.
“It is thin, crispy, warm and made for sharing. People relax around it instantly. It is the kind of dish that brings everyone together without trying. You put it on the table and suddenly the mood changes, people start talking, grabbing slices, smiling. Those trying it for the first time love the thin crispy base and the creaminess of the fromage blanc and creme fraiche.”
There is also a very personal story behind his fondness for the dish, and it has to do with his wife, Emma, after whom his restaurant is named.
“When I introduced Emma to my family for the first time, she was shy, tired and a little overwhelmed. We wanted something easy and convivial for that dinner, so we chose Flammekueche. It is all about coming together, sharing, eating with your hands and feeling comfortable. For me, it was the perfect way to introduce Emma to my family and also to the Alsace culture in one moment,” he recalled.
“My mum made a little joke to break the tension: She called it a ‘Flemmakueche’ (making a pun with Emma’s name). Emma laughed, the whole table laughed, and suddenly everyone felt at ease. That is why, at La Table d’Emma, we call it ‘Flemmakueche’. It carries that memory and the warmth of that first family dinner.”
Of course, having worked at much-awarded restaurants like Jaan at the Swissotel, he puts a slightly fancier spin on things. For example, “in Alsace, the Forestiere is simply topped with mushrooms. Mine here in Singapore has a warm mushroom espuma on top and a mushroom powder that we make by dehydrating the mushrooms we use for our mushroom consomme. Nothing wasted, and it adds great depth.”
He also torches the cheese-topped Flammekueche as they come out of the oven, which “creates a unique wok hei effect that people really enjoy – it adds aroma and a bit of smokiness, and sets ours apart from anything you would normally find.”
QUENINO'S SUJATHA ASOKAN: ROAST DUCK
Sujatha Asokan, Chef de Cuisine at Michelin-selected Quenino, knows exactly what she’d bring – and want to eat – on a special occasion.
“Roast duck. Always roast duck. If I turn up with a platter of duck, I know I will go home with an empty plate,” said the chef whose inventive dishes play with Southeast Asian flavours.
“When I was growing up, roast duck was a bit of a big-deal dish. It usually meant a family dinner that someone had made an effort for. I remember the smell hitting the table first, and everyone eyeing the crisp skin and trying to pretend we were very civilised about who got
which piece. It felt festive even on an ordinary weekend,” she recalled.
In addition, “I also have a soft spot for very simple things like cheese tofu. Give me a potluck with roast duck in the middle, cheese tofu on the side, and I am a happy person.”
But, full disclosure: “If we are being real, I would probably show up with Angelica Roast Duck from Dian Xiao Er,” she confessed. “I am completely obsessed with it. I do not really cook at home, so I would be the one who strolls in with a takeaway bag and proudly presents it as my contribution. It is my comfort flavour.”
It even inspired her in the creation of a dish. "Because I love it so much, I could not resist creating my own version for the new menu at Quenino. It started as a bit of a personal tribute, then turned into a dish I am now slightly too excited about. It takes all the bits of who I am and the food I love, and puts them on one plate.
"I am of Indian and Chinese heritage, and that shows up strongly in what I cook. The dish involves mincing the leg meat with cumin and coriander seeds and stuffing it back into the breast and serving it with sambal ijo, Angelica sauce and a mix of rice and couscous. “You get Indian and Chinese notes, you get the texture of both parts of the bird, and you do not have to fight with any bones.”
She explained that the “slightly embarrassing truth” is that “I only like the breast. I do not enjoy dealing with bones, so I avoid the leg. I fully accept this makes me a spoiled child.”
AMI PATISSERIE'S MAKOTO ARAMI: BURNT CHEESECAKE
In the lead-up to the Christmas season, you’ll find Ami Patisserie’s chef-owner Makoto Arami hard at work making Ami Patisserie’s signature panettone: Studded with dried orange, lemon and raisins steeped in Grand Marnier and Cointreau, made with Japanese organic eggs and premium flour, and hung upside down after baking in the traditional Italian way.
When it comes to eating with his friends, “my go-to potluck dish would be a burnt cheesecake. It’s easy to slice and share, and most people enjoy cheesecake, so it’s a very safe but satisfying choice. It’s something that feels indulgent yet comforting, and I can always adjust the toppings depending on the occasion.”
He’d happily eat it himself, too. “I genuinely love burnt cheesecake. My personal connection to it began many years ago in Tokyo, where I tried cheesecake for the first time and completely fell in love with it. After that experience, I wanted to create my own version, and it happened to coincide with the early days of the burnt cheesecake trend. For me, it’s nostalgic, but also very versatile and well-suited for gatherings,” he said.
“My version is lighter, creamier, and not as sweet as many of the classic versions, which can feel quite heavy, especially at a party where people are already eating and drinking a lot.
“One of my favourite twists is to top the cheesecake with shaved winter black truffle. The combination works very well – the earthiness of the truffle with the creamy, lightly sweet cheesecake feels luxurious but still balanced. I prefer winter black truffle because the flavour is more pronounced; summer truffle tends to be milder, and white truffle can be too strong for this particular dessert. Black winter truffle gives the best result for this cheesecake.”
People say “the truffle pairing feels very ‘atas’, in a good way! They find it a luxurious yet comforting dessert, and it’s especially well-loved in the winter months.”
67 PALL MALL'S FRANCOIS MERMILLIOD: NASI ULAM
Francois Mermilliod knows what gets the Singaporean palate excited. The French executive chef at 67 Pall Mall, who previously cooked at Bar-A-Thym for nearly a decade, is just as at home making his own rempah for fish curry as he is cooking a classic pot-au-feu, having lived and worked in Singapore since the age of 21.
For a party dish, he reaches immediately for fresh herbs to make nasi ulam.
“Every time I bring it, it vanishes before I can pour myself a glass of wine,” he quipped. “Requests for it now arrive with the invitation.” There are “smiles, silence and empty plates — the highest praise.”
The version he makes was taught to him by a Peranakan friend, through whom he “discovered that true friendship begins with chopping herbs for an hour”. “I go heavy on the aromatics, working in 10 to 12 herbs, plus dried scallops for a savoury lift.”
The real secret to making great nasi ulam? It’s "in the hunt – certain herbs only appear at Tekka and Geylang Serai markets, like hidden grapes in a rare vineyard.”
THEVAR'S MANO THEVAR: SUCKLING PIG WITH BIRYANI RICE
It’s go big or go home for chef Mano Thevar of two-Michelin-starred Thevar, who’s originally from Penang. His go-to potluck dish is a whole suckling pig paired with biryani rice — a mash-up of cultures with a major wow factor.
“Cooking a whole suckling pig might seem daunting and tedious. But for a gathering of friends and family, it is a show-stopper.” And, “serving it shows the utmost care and respect to the meat,” he said.
“Growing up in Penang, my Chinese neighbours always celebrated occasions with a whole suckling pig. Seeing the whole dish with the crispy skin and succulent meat it is an impressive sight.”
Borrowing from his Indian heritage, “my twist to it is to serve it on a bed of biryani and pair it with a couple of different sauces.”
It’s a regular crowd-pleaser. “The reaction that I usually get when the dish is served is, ‘Wow!’,” he said. “They all love the crispy skin. And, they love having the meat with the biryani. The expectation is for me to bring this dish each time I am invited to a potluck party.”
LOCA NIRU'S SHUSUKE KUBOTA: SEA BREAM EN CROUTE
The chef of newly-opened Loca Niru at the historic House of Tan Yeok Nee is known for marrying Japanese ingredients and inspirations with the French techniques he trained in. His potluck dish is a particularly playful one: He calls it Sea Bream en Croute.
It may look like a giant taiyaki, but it’s not a dessert: “This dish is my adaptation of the classic French loup en croute, traditionally made with sea bass, but I use Japanese sea bream instead.
It reminds me of taiyaki, the Japanese fish-shaped pancake filled with sweet fillings, but this is the savoury, elegant version. I fill the pastry with a white fish mousse seasoned with rock seaweed and salted kelp, which gives it a subtle Japanese accent. I serve it with a classic sauce Choron, which pairs beautifully with the delicate flavour of sea bream.”
He added: “It’s always a hit at potluck gatherings because it looks impressive as a large centrepiece.”