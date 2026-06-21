What do Singapore chefs' dogs eat? Organic quinoa, homemade ice cream and three-layer cakes, that's what

Utter the word “cheese” in the Wilson household and you’ll have two highly energetic dogs on your hands (relatable). Michael Wilson of Michelin-starred Marguerite is dad to nine-year-old Golden Retriever Milo and three-year-old miniature Dachshund Maggie.

Milo, in particular, seems to know his fine dining. He “loves a bit of peanut butter toast, especially on the Marguerite sourdough. If he sees me take the bread out of my bag when I get home, he gets very enthusiastic.”

Both dogs get home-cooked meals of kangaroo and vegetables, a diet arrived at after a long process of trial and error.

“We avoid meat and fish reared using antibiotics and use lean meat instead, as it has less calories. This way, they can have a larger portion as well,” Wilson said.

To cook the kangaroo meat, “we simply chop it up and pressure cook it all together with some turmeric, carrots, green beans, pumpkin and bell peppers. It’s a very efficient way to make it, and it lasts about four days in the fridge.

“Ever since their diet has been primarily kangaroo, their weight has been far easier to control and allows them to indulge in some nice treats and snacks.” These include yoghurt and fruit such as watermelon, apples and blueberries, and, of course, cheese.

For special occasions, “I like to give them a grilled steak. My wife also makes them ice cream from yogurt and berries, with no sugars added.”

Neither dog is a picky eater, but “Maggie has a stronger food drive than Milo. She will stare at you till you share what you have, whether it’s an apple or cucumber. After her meal, she’ll also walk over to Milo’s bowl to make sure its licked clean.”

Still, they can easily tell the difference between food cooked on the same day and food that has been in the fridge for a day or two. When served a just-cooked meal, “Milo will come to me after and do a little burp to say thank you.”

ALYSIA CHAN, EXECUTIVE CHEF AT THIRD FLOOR SOCIAL