10 restaurants for your iftar meal this Ramadan: Nasi ambeng, top-grade wagyu and more

On Thursday (Mar 23), Muslims all over the world began observing Ramadan, fasting from dawn till dusk as a form of worship and penitence.

At sundown, many Muslims traditionally break their fast with dates and water before tucking into iftar, or the food eaten upon breaking fast at sunset. For those observing Ramadan, the following are restaurants worth a gander at dinner.

1. ATRIUM RESTAURANT

From Mar 22 to May 1, the Ramadan buffet at Atrium Restaurant will be priced at 50 per cent off. That means adults pay S$55 for dinner from Sunday to Thursday and S$64 on Saturday and Sunday. (Lunch starts from S$45 per person.)