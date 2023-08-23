Logo
Hawkers behind Michelin Bib Gourmand stall A Noodle Story open toast bento cafe at Telok Ayer
White Bird Scramble is like a grain bowl and brunch fare mash-up concept.

Gwern Khoo and Ben Tham have opened a new cafe at Telok Ayer. (Photos: Instagram/anoodlestory, White Bird Scramble)

Gwyn Lim
23 Aug 2023 11:15AM
The hawkers behind Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning stall A Noodle Story have just opened a modern toast cafe at Telok Ayer called White Bird Scramble. It’s something of a grain bowl and brunch fare mash-up concept where patrons can build their own “bentos”, choosing between salad or noodles as a carb base, before adding on proteins and sides. The difference here is that, unlike regular salad bowl joints, you also get a choice between four types of toasted bread to pile onto your carbs, plus buttery scrambled eggs cooked a la minute.
The interior of White Bird Scramble. (Photo: White Bird Scramble)

The simple modern space is located at Frasers Tower and seats up to 40 people. It’s manned by owners Gwern Khoo and Ben Tham. White Bird Scramble marks the duo’s second business venture together after A Noodle Story (the original stall is at Amoy Street Food Centre while a fancier cafe-style spin-off outlet is at Guoco Tower). Gwern, who previously worked at fine-dining restaurants like Iggy's, and his partner Ben, do most of the cooking here.

Funky Toast meal at White Bird Scramble. (Photo: White Bird Scramble)

Why did the hawkers go from selling noodles to opening a toast/salad joint? Gwern tells 8days.sg that they “realised a lot of people in the CBD go for grain bowls and salad bowls as they’re healthy and quick”, which led them to come up with this concept.

While business at A Noodle Story is still thriving, Gwern says they “wanted to try something new”, as running the same business gets a little “monotonous” after a few years.

DIY TOAST ‘BENTOS’ WITH SIGNATURE SCRAMBLED EGGS FROM S$13

White Bird Scramble’s toast “bentos”, which all come with a piece of bread, are served in three sizes: From Little (S$13 for one carb base, one main, two sides and one topping) to Biggie (S$21 for one base, two mains, four sides and one topping).

Signature scrambled eggs at White Bird Scramble. (Photo: White Bird Scramble)

FRESHLY-MADE DISHES

The owners claim that, unlike many other salad or grain bowl outlets that prepare their dishes well in advance, White Bird Scramble preps their food fresh on the spot, or in smaller portions so they’re constantly replenished. For instance, they cook their eggs and toast fresh per order. Using his French culinary chops, Gwern says he cooks the eggs with loads of French butter.

Fusilli at White Bird Scramble. (Photo: White Bird Scramble)
Toast options include a pretzel bun, brioche toast, wholemeal and sourdough bread slice. Meanwhile, carb options include salad, soba and fusilli pasta.
Crab and prawn mayo mix. (Photo: White Bird Scramble)

As for the mains, Gwern recommends the chicken breast with shiitake mushrooms and thyme, as well as the crab and prawn mayo mix. Salad dressings include a white truffle emulsion with mushroom, walnut cream cheese and spicy sriracha drizzle.

White Bird Scramble is at 182 Cecil Street, #02-14, Frasers Tower (The Oasis), Singapore 069547. Open Mon–Fri 11.30am to 7.30pm; Sat 11am to 2pm.

This story was originally published in 8Days. 

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/hq

