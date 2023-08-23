Hawkers behind Michelin Bib Gourmand stall A Noodle Story open toast bento cafe at Telok Ayer

Why did the hawkers go from selling noodles to opening a toast/salad joint? Gwern tells 8days.sg that they “realised a lot of people in the CBD go for grain bowls and salad bowls as they’re healthy and quick”, which led them to come up with this concept.

While business at A Noodle Story is still thriving, Gwern says they “wanted to try something new”, as running the same business gets a little “monotonous” after a few years.

DIY TOAST ‘BENTOS’ WITH SIGNATURE SCRAMBLED EGGS FROM S$13

White Bird Scramble’s toast “bentos”, which all come with a piece of bread, are served in three sizes: From Little (S$13 for one carb base, one main, two sides and one topping) to Biggie (S$21 for one base, two mains, four sides and one topping).