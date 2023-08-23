Hawkers behind Michelin Bib Gourmand stall A Noodle Story open toast bento cafe at Telok Ayer
White Bird Scramble is like a grain bowl and brunch fare mash-up concept.
The simple modern space is located at Frasers Tower and seats up to 40 people. It’s manned by owners Gwern Khoo and Ben Tham. White Bird Scramble marks the duo’s second business venture together after A Noodle Story (the original stall is at Amoy Street Food Centre while a fancier cafe-style spin-off outlet is at Guoco Tower). Gwern, who previously worked at fine-dining restaurants like Iggy's, and his partner Ben, do most of the cooking here.
Why did the hawkers go from selling noodles to opening a toast/salad joint? Gwern tells 8days.sg that they “realised a lot of people in the CBD go for grain bowls and salad bowls as they’re healthy and quick”, which led them to come up with this concept.
While business at A Noodle Story is still thriving, Gwern says they “wanted to try something new”, as running the same business gets a little “monotonous” after a few years.
DIY TOAST ‘BENTOS’ WITH SIGNATURE SCRAMBLED EGGS FROM S$13
White Bird Scramble’s toast “bentos”, which all come with a piece of bread, are served in three sizes: From Little (S$13 for one carb base, one main, two sides and one topping) to Biggie (S$21 for one base, two mains, four sides and one topping).
FRESHLY-MADE DISHES
The owners claim that, unlike many other salad or grain bowl outlets that prepare their dishes well in advance, White Bird Scramble preps their food fresh on the spot, or in smaller portions so they’re constantly replenished. For instance, they cook their eggs and toast fresh per order. Using his French culinary chops, Gwern says he cooks the eggs with loads of French butter.
As for the mains, Gwern recommends the chicken breast with shiitake mushrooms and thyme, as well as the crab and prawn mayo mix. Salad dressings include a white truffle emulsion with mushroom, walnut cream cheese and spicy sriracha drizzle.
White Bird Scramble is at 182 Cecil Street, #02-14, Frasers Tower (The Oasis), Singapore 069547. Open Mon–Fri 11.30am to 7.30pm; Sat 11am to 2pm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.