Fan of White Rabbit candy? There’s a 10-course afternoon tea set just for you at The Westin
Running until May 14, Once Upon a Tea Time with White Rabbit turns the beloved classic candy into a playful mix of sweet and savoury bites.
It’s not every candy that can lay claim to being the taste of the childhood of multiple generations. White Rabbit, with its iconic blue-and-white wrapper and sweet, milky taste, is just that.
A new afternoon tea experience allows you to indulge in that sweet nostalgia for a leisurely hour or three, while looking out to a beautiful sea view at The Westin Singapore’s Lobby Lounge, Level 32.
Once Upon A Tea Time With White Rabbit, running until May 14, serves up 10 bite-sized courses, a cup of White Rabbit Milk Tea and free-flow coffee or tea for S$78 per person.
The teatime set makes use of White Rabbit flavours in a variety of ways, including in the savoury courses. A fried fritter with a creamy crab roe paste filling, for example, carries the fragrance of the milky candy in a blend of salty-sweet dynamics.
There are also bunny-shaped scones served with White Rabbit dips, a bunny-shaped White Rabbit Milk pudding and a vanilla egg tart with bird’s nest and White Rabbit Milk.
The menu is designed to not be overly sweet, and, to balance it out, there are savoury courses without a heavy-handed White Rabbit paw: Baked Spiny Lobster with torched mentaiko mayonnaise and a Japanese-style sashimi salad.
What we found surprisingly enjoyable was the fragrant White Rabbit Milk Tea, with the addition of grass jelly and a hint of elderflower.
With Chinese New Year and Mother’s Day coming up on the calendar, the White Rabbit tea is a fun option for a mother-daughter tete-a-tete or a trip down memory lane with old friends.
If you visit on Friday, Saturday or Sunday afternoons, there’s live piano music.
Additionally, each afternoon tea set ordered entitles diners to one lucky draw chance with over 500 prizes to be won, including White Rabbit plushies, merchandise and homeware, alongside The Westin Singapore merchandise like T-shirts and spa vouchers.
Hardcore White Rabbit fans will be pleased to know that the brand is launching blind boxes with seven plush keychains featuring the White Rabbit mascot, available at pop-ups islandwide. For more information, visit https://whiterabbit.sg.