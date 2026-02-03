Fan of White Rabbit candy? There’s a 10-course afternoon tea set just for you at The Westin

It’s not every candy that can lay claim to being the taste of the childhood of multiple generations. White Rabbit, with its iconic blue-and-white wrapper and sweet, milky taste, is just that.

A new afternoon tea experience allows you to indulge in that sweet nostalgia for a leisurely hour or three, while looking out to a beautiful sea view at The Westin Singapore’s Lobby Lounge, Level 32.

Once Upon A Tea Time With White Rabbit, running until May 14, serves up 10 bite-sized courses, a cup of White Rabbit Milk Tea and free-flow coffee or tea for S$78 per person.