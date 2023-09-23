Slipper lobsters from Sabah, oysters from Penang? Discovering Malaysia's underrated fresh seafood

Did you know, for instance, that there’s a part of the sea known as the Golden Triangle, bordered by Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, in which indigenous fishermen on the coast of Sabah and Sarawak catch beautiful slipper lobsters and Asari clams that wouldn’t be out of place on the plates of a fine dining restaurant? Neither did Ng.

He already works with local suppliers who grow vegetables and process ingredients locally, but as a chef, he's always looking for ways to serve a more sustainable menu while increasing the quality of the produce.

At Eat And Cook, which opened as a six-seat restaurant in a deserted Kuala Lumpur mall during the pandemic and now holds the 79th spot on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants’ extended list as well as being Michelin-selected for its reimagined Malaysian cuisine, the two young chefs are enthusiastic about discovering and sharing the beauty of Malaysia’s produce, especially its wild-caught seafood.