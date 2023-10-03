Nasi lemak stall Wild Coco upgrades from kopitiam to 60-seater restaurant

FANCIER 60-SEATER SPACE

Tan invested around S$200,000 into the new eatery. He’s the sole owner of the brand and says business at his original outlet was good, which gave him the confidence to upgrade the eatery. Wild Coco’s new 60-seater space is roomier than their old outlet. The restaurant sports a simple but cosy tropical interior with rattan chairs and hanging nest lamps, with coconut tree wall art painted by a customer who happens to be an artist.

It’s hard not to draw comparisons between Wild Coco’s new eatery and The Coconut Club. The new space shares some similarities in decor with TCC’s flagship Beach Road restaurant, albeit less luxe. It, too, has a patterned floor, rattan chairs and palm fronds painted on the wall.

Even the plates at the new Wild Coco are similarly green like The Coconut Club’s. However, Wayne Tan insists he wants to “be uniquely Wild Coco” and “never wanted to compare (his eatery with) any other nasi lemak brand or follow what others are doing”.

However, when we last asked Tan this question in 2022, he said he was a fan of The Coconut Club when it first opened years ago and was pleased that his offerings have been compared to “one of the best nasi lemaks in Singapore”.