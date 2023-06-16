Oxtail doughnuts, fried mala quail: The chef behind Between Buns opens new Wildcard restaurant

Chef Ahmir Arshad didn’t want to smile when our photographer took his picture. Instead, he said, he wanted to go with the “natural look, so that when people come here, they know what to expect.”

Clearly, even his stony chef-face could not disguise his sense of humour – which must be why the food he puts out at new restaurant Wildcard is perfectly polished, yet imbued with an irresistible sense of let-your-hair-down.

Wildcard, unassumingly located in a corner off Furama Riverfront Hotel’s lobby, is a new cafe, restaurant and wine bar that you’ll be hard-pressed to spot from the outside, with its tiny sign, secretive cafe curtains shrouding the windows and low-key, retro-diner vibe.