World Oyster Festival is back with its lowest-ever starting price, from S$2.95 each
Greenwood Fish Market’s event returns for its 13th edition from Jul 1 to 31 with 28 varieties and also from S$2.50 each at a new oyster bar promotion.
When you’re an oyster lover, any excuse to say, “Aw, shucks. I’ll have another one,” is a good one. So here’s one that’s hard to resist: The World Oyster Festival returns for its 13th edition from Jul 1 to 31, and this year’s event by Greenwood Fish Market comes with its lowest starting price ever.
Diners can look forward to freshly shucked oysters from just S$2.95 (up to S$12.95) apiece, served across its Bukit Timah and Quayside Isle (Sentosa) outlets, also available for takeaway.
The month-long festival will feature 28 oyster varietals from eight countries, available a la carte with a minimum order of two per type. Those looking to sample broadly can opt for a tasting platter of eight chef-selected varietals (two of each, 16 oysters total) at S$119.95.
“With the market softer this year, we wanted to make oysters more accessible without compromising quality,” said founder David Lee. “We’ve sourced excellent alternatives like France’s St Vaast that deliver on freshness and flavour, allowing us to offer our most competitive prices yet. It’s our way of giving guests better value, without cutting corners.”
New to the line-up this year are oysters such as Aqua Royale (Netherlands), Cancale (France), Coromandel (New Zealand), and the jumbo-sized Akasaki (Japan), alongside popular returning varietals like Irish Premium, Coffin Bay and Tsarskaya.
Also new is an eight-seater Oyster Bar promotion exclusive to Quayside Isle where diners can enjoy Greenwood’s house oysters at just S$2.50 each all day (walk-in only), with no minimum order of mains.
“Coordinating shipments from eight countries sounds glamorous,” added chef-owner Alan Lee. “But behind every oyster is a mad rush of logistics – flight routes, customs, you name it… we do it because there’s nothing like shucking a live, moving oyster just hours after it lands.”