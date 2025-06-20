World Oyster Festival is back with its lowest-ever starting price, from S$2.95 each

The month-long festival will feature 28 oyster varietals from eight countries, available a la carte with a minimum order of two per type. Those looking to sample broadly can opt for a tasting platter of eight chef-selected varietals (two of each, 16 oysters total) at S$119.95.

“With the market softer this year, we wanted to make oysters more accessible without compromising quality,” said founder David Lee. “We’ve sourced excellent alternatives like France’s St Vaast that deliver on freshness and flavour, allowing us to offer our most competitive prices yet. It’s our way of giving guests better value, without cutting corners.”

New to the line-up this year are oysters such as Aqua Royale (Netherlands), Cancale (France), Coromandel (New Zealand), and the jumbo-sized Akasaki (Japan), alongside popular returning varietals like Irish Premium, Coffin Bay and Tsarskaya.