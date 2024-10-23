World’s 50 Best Bars 2024: Mexico takes top spot, Singapore's Jigger & Pony is 5th on the list

If you love your tipple, here’s good news: Four of Singapore’s bars have made it to The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list that was just announced in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday (Oct 23).

Jigger & Pony cracked the Top 5 spot, having risen from No 14 last year. The Amara Hotel-based team wrote on Instagram: “We are beyond grateful for this achievement and could not have done it without you. Whether you're a guest or a friend in the bar community and industry, your unwavering support means the world to us”.