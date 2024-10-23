World’s 50 Best Bars 2024: Mexico takes top spot, Singapore's Jigger & Pony is 5th on the list
There are three other Singapore bars in the Top 50: New entrants Nutmeg & Clove and Analogue Initiative came in at No 28 and No 47, respectively, while Atlas ranked 43rd – a jump from its 48th position last year.
If you love your tipple, here’s good news: Four of Singapore’s bars have made it to The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list that was just announced in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday (Oct 23).
Jigger & Pony cracked the Top 5 spot, having risen from No 14 last year. The Amara Hotel-based team wrote on Instagram: “We are beyond grateful for this achievement and could not have done it without you. Whether you're a guest or a friend in the bar community and industry, your unwavering support means the world to us”.
But you’ll have to make haste your visit to Analogue Initiative as the plant-based bar will be pausing its business from Nov 15.
Meanwhile, Cat Bite Club received the Campari One To Watch Award. Sago House, which came in at 32 last year, did not make top 50 this year.
The No 1 spot went to Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy, which garnered third position last year.
“To be the first-ever No 1 from Mexico is an outstanding achievement, of which Eric Van Beek and his team are hugely deserving,” said Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World's 50 Best Bars.
The other bars taking the Top 5 honours are: Hong Kong's Bar Leone, which is the highest new entry (No 2); Barcelona's Sips (No 3), which came in first last year; and London's Tayer + Elementary (No 4).
Other notable wins include:
- Roku Industry Icon: Norwegian bartender Monica Berg
- The Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award: Zest, Seoul
- Nikka Highest Climber Award: The Cambridge Public House, Paris, for rising 19 places to No 19
- Remy Martin Legend of The List: Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires
- London Essence Best New Opening Award: Superbueno, New York
- Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award: Lyaness, London
- The Bareksten Best Bar Design Award: Himkok, Oslo
The 16th edition of the awards features bars from 28 cities, with 16 new entrants this year. Get the full list here.