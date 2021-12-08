Singapore boasts 6 spots on World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list
London's Connaught Bar is the world's best, while Jigger & Pony is Singapore's only entry in the Top 10 at No 9. Atlas lost its The Best Bar in Asia title, which it had held for two years.
Nightlife in Singapore may have quieted down during the pandemic but that hasn’t stopped some of our local bars from topping the World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list.
Six bars in Singapore earned a spot on the list – the most entries for any city – with Jigger & Pony at Amara Singapore making it to the Top 10 at No 9.
Rounding up the other Singapore bars in the Top 50 are: Manhattan at Regent Singapore (No 15), Atlas at Parkview Square (No 16), No Sleep Club on Keong Saik Road (No 26), MO Bar at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore (No 36) and Tippling Club in Tanjong Pagar (No 43).
Native in Amoy Street – last year’s No 18 – failed to make the list this year, while Atlas lost its The Best Bar in Asia title, which it had held for two years. The honour went to Coa in Hong Kong this year, which scored a No 7 spot on the Top 50 list.
The results were revealed on Tuesday (Dec 7) in an in-person event in London where the city’s Connaught Bar retained its World’s Best Bar title. The city also boasted the No 2 bar in the world, Tayēr + Elementary. Rounding up the Top 5 of the world are: Paradiso in Barcelona (No 3), Athens favourite The Clumsies (No 4) and the acclaimed Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires (No 5).
The 2021 list features bars from 17 countries, with 18 new entries spread across Australia, India, Mexico, Russia, Argentina, Sweden, Spain, China and the UAE. The World's 50 Best Bars list is now in its 13th year.
The list was voted on by bar industry experts from around the world. You can get the full 2021 list here.
Top 10 bars in 2021
- Connaught Bar (London)
- Tayēr + Elementary (London)
- Paradiso (Barcelona)
- The Clumsies (Athens)
- Florería Atlántico (Buenos Aires)
- Licorería Limantour (Mexico City)
- Coa (Hong Kong)
- El Copitas (St Petersburg)
- Jigger & Pony (Singapore)
- Katana Kitten (New York City)
Singapore bars on the Top 50 list
15. Manhattan at Regent Singapore
16. Atlas at Parkview Square
26. No Sleep Club on Keong Saik Road
36. MO Bar at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore
43. Tippling Club in Tanjong Pagar