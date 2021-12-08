Singapore boasts 6 spots on World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list

Nightlife in Singapore may have quieted down during the pandemic but that hasn’t stopped some of our local bars from topping the World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list.

Six bars in Singapore earned a spot on the list – the most entries for any city – with Jigger & Pony at Amara Singapore making it to the Top 10 at No 9.

Rounding up the other Singapore bars in the Top 50 are: Manhattan at Regent Singapore (No 15), Atlas at Parkview Square (No 16), No Sleep Club on Keong Saik Road (No 26), MO Bar at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore (No 36) and Tippling Club in Tanjong Pagar (No 43).