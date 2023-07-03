82-year-old hawker still sells desserts at S$1, customers beg her not to retire

It isn’t easy to have longevity in the competitive F&B industry in Singapore, but 82-year-old hawker Yang Feng Ying (transliterated from Chinese) is doing just fine at Commonwealth Crescent Market & Food Centre.

She has been operating her dessert stall Xi Le Ting there for around 50 years, serving up simple but comforting bowls of old-school tong shui (a type of dessert in Chinese cuisine). Her husband Wang Ming Long, 84, helps her out.