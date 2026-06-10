Yakult Singapore drops orange flavour for peach – and the internet is divided

For the first time in over four decades, Yakult Singapore is making a change – one that has the internet divided.

From July 2026, the familiar orange-flavoured Yakult will be phased out locally and replaced with peach instead, marking the first major flavour change since the Japanese probiotic milk beverage company was introduced in Singapore in 1979.

The originally launched flavours since then include orange, grape and apple alongside the classic version.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Yakult Singapore’s managing director Masaaki Sunami said that customers had long been requesting more flavours in Singapore, with peach among the most frequently requested.

“We understand that some consumers may miss the orange flavour, especially those who have enjoyed it for many years. However, we believe the peach option offers a strong alternative and are encouraged by its success in other countries," he added.