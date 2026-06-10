Yakult Singapore drops orange flavour for peach – and the internet is divided
From July 2026, Yakult Singapore is making a huge change to its flavour line-up and the internet is divided.
For the first time in over four decades, Yakult Singapore is making a change – one that has the internet divided.
From July 2026, the familiar orange-flavoured Yakult will be phased out locally and replaced with peach instead, marking the first major flavour change since the Japanese probiotic milk beverage company was introduced in Singapore in 1979.
The originally launched flavours since then include orange, grape and apple alongside the classic version.
In an interview with The Straits Times, Yakult Singapore’s managing director Masaaki Sunami said that customers had long been requesting more flavours in Singapore, with peach among the most frequently requested.
“We understand that some consumers may miss the orange flavour, especially those who have enjoyed it for many years. However, we believe the peach option offers a strong alternative and are encouraged by its success in other countries," he added.
Fans of the orange flavour can still enjoy the drink until production halts at the end of June and while stocks last, before peach officially takes its place on the shelves from July.
However, reactions to the announcement online suggest that not everyone is ready to move on.
Some fans took to Reddit to voice their dismay: “My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined.” Another wrote, “I'll defend orange until the end! Even Pei Pa Koa cough syrup [tastes] better than grape yakult.”
A couple of fans also commented under Yakult Singapore’s most recent Instagram post to get the brand’s attention, with one writing, “Don't take away orange yakult”.
Yet, it seems that not everyone is mourning the change equally.
It appears that some even welcomed it. One wrote, "I didn't like how artificial the orange flavour was. Glad they replaced it."
Someone else recalled a very specific household ritual tied to the drink: "Whenever my mum bought a pack of Yakult it was always a race against my siblings to get the apple first. Every time the orange is left last is my indication that I’ve been defeated.”
Another echoed the seemingly common fate of the orange flavour: “Always the last one standing in the fridge.”
For others, it was simpler than that. One comment read: “As long as they don't touch apple, we can all stay peachy, pun intended.” Another said: “Can replace any flavours, just don’t touch Apple and Grape.”
At the same time, some took this as a sign to welcome other flavours. One asked: “Durian when?”
Yakult is a popular Japanese probiotic drink made from cultured milk and contains a beneficial bacterial strain called Lacticaseibacillus casei Shirota. It was developed in the 1930s by Japanese scientist Dr Minoru Shirota.
According to Yakult Singapore’s website, it was first introduced to Singaporeans in 1979. From a humble three-container establishment in Hillview Avenue to a multi-million dollar ultra-modern plant at Senoko Avenue today, Yakult has evolved to become a big part of Singaporeans’ lives.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Yakult Singapore for more information.