Famous Shanghai brand Yang’s Dumpling is now open at Bugis Junction in Singapore

The Singapore outlet has a menu spanning pan-fried dumplings, soups, noodles and a handful of sides like a vegetable dish and a dessert.

The original pork dumplings go for S$7.90 for a plate of four. There’s also a prawn dumpling (S$14.90 for a plate of four) and a seasonal Crab Roe & Pork dumpling (S$18.90 for a plate of four). You can choose to mix and match flavours. Help yourself to the black vinegar on the table, if that’s your thing.