Famous Shanghai brand Yang’s Dumpling is now open at Bugis Junction in Singapore
On top of the original pan-fried pork buns, there are prawn buns, noodles and soups on the menu.
Yang’s Dumpling has opened at Bugis Junction, drawing queues over its first weekend.
The famous shengjianbao brand began as a street food stall in Shanghai in 1994 and quickly grew to become a must-visit spot on tourists’ food lists. The family who founded it, however, traces their dumpling-making roots back to 1947 across four generations. With its iconic pink and white logo, the brand now has more than 400 stores worldwide.
The traditional Shanghainese pan-fried pork dumpling-buns are known for their meaty fillings exploding with soupy juices, their crispy bottoms and the sprinkle of sesame seeds that adorns the tops.
The Singapore outlet has a menu spanning pan-fried dumplings, soups, noodles and a handful of sides like a vegetable dish and a dessert.
The original pork dumplings go for S$7.90 for a plate of four. There’s also a prawn dumpling (S$14.90 for a plate of four) and a seasonal Crab Roe & Pork dumpling (S$18.90 for a plate of four). You can choose to mix and match flavours. Help yourself to the black vinegar on the table, if that’s your thing.
Noodle options include a Spicy Radish Duck Vermicelli Soup (S$10.90), Spicy Eggplant and Minced Pork Noodle (S$8.90) and Spring Onion Noodle (S$7.90).
Other items on the menu include wontons in soup (S$6.90 to S$9.90) and fishball soup (S$6.90).
Service is brisk and ordering is done by QR code. The dumplings are handmade on site in a glass-walled kitchen at the front of the store, then fried in large cast-iron pans and finished with lashings of sesame seeds and spring onions. Yang's Dumpling prides itself on a process that involves no less than 46 steps to achieve the perfect shengjianbao.
Do the shengjianbao taste the same as the ones in Shanghai? Barring any differences in the type of pork used, yes — the soupy filling has a rich and yummy sweetness.
But, of course, as with any outlet, whether in Shanghai or otherwise, how hot and crispy the dumplings are by the time they reach your table depends entirely on your luck.
Yang’s Dumplings is at Bugis Junction #B1-05, 200 Victoria Street, Singapore 188021.