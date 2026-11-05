Yo-Chi opening at i12 Katong with exclusive Chin Mee Chin kaya toppings and new iced latte yoghurt

Frozen yoghurt fans in the east, here's another reason to head to Katong. Australian frozen yoghurt brand Yo-Chi is opening its newest outlet at i12 Katong on Thursday (Nov 5), and it's marking the occasion with a Singaporean twist.

For three days only, the brand will offer exclusive toppings created in collaboration with heritage bakery Chin Mee Chin, as well as a brand-new iced latte yoghurt flavour.

KAYA SWISS ROLL AND CHOUX PUFFS FROM CHIN MEE CHIN

The highlight of the opening is Yo-Chi's collaboration with Chin Mee Chin. The partnership will see two special toppings making their debut at the new outlet: the Kaya Swiss Roll and the kaya-filled Choux Puff.

The Kaya Swiss Roll features a green sponge cake with a kaya filling, while the Choux Puff offers a pastry alternative with a crispy shell.