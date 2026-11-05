Yo-Chi opening at i12 Katong with exclusive Chin Mee Chin kaya toppings and new iced latte yoghurt
The Australian frozen yoghurt chain is giving its newest Singapore outlet a local twist by teaming up with heritage bakery Chin Mee Chin for two limited-edition toppings inspired by kopitiam favourites.
Frozen yoghurt fans in the east, here's another reason to head to Katong. Australian frozen yoghurt brand Yo-Chi is opening its newest outlet at i12 Katong on Thursday (Nov 5), and it's marking the occasion with a Singaporean twist.
For three days, the new outlet will offer exclusive toppings created in collaboration with heritage bakery Chin Mee Chin, as well as a brand-new iced latte yoghurt flavour. Thereafter, the toppings and flavour will be available island-wide.
KAYA SWISS ROLL AND CHOUX PUFFS FROM CHIN MEE CHIN
The highlights of the opening is Yo-Chi's collaboration with Chin Mee Chin, which sees two special toppings making their debut at the new outlet: the Kaya Swiss Roll and the kaya-filled Choux Puff.
The Kaya Swiss Roll features a green sponge cake with a kaya filling, while the Choux Puff offers a pastry alternative with a crispy shell. The Choux Puff is limited to 500 pieces per day for three days at the Katong outlet, and they will be freshly filled with kaya at a live station.
THERE'S A NEW ICED LATTE YOGHURT, TOO
What's a kopitiam without kopi? In keeping with the theme, Yo-Chi is also introducing a new Iced Latte yoghurt flavour.
Described by the brand as rich and creamy with a caffeine kick, the coffee-inspired offering brings together the tanginess of frozen yoghurt and the familiar flavour of an iced latte.
This latest outlet pays homage to Katong's food heritage by featuring Peranakan-inspired decor with a mural and 3D installation by local artist Nicia Lam from Wontonicia.
Yo-Chi's new outlet is at i12 Katong, 112 East Coast Road, Singapore 428802. It opens on Nov 5 at 11am.