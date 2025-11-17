Yong He Eating House's owner seeks S$300,000 as Geylang icon faces closure

Dong stressed that the closure isn’t due to financial loss.

“We can still break even,” he explained over the phone. “It’s not that we’re making a loss. But it’s just not sustainable anymore – not physically, not mentally.”

He is currently seeking S$300,000 (US$230,700) either for a full takeover or as an investment from someone who wants to run the business together with him. “I’m open to negotiation,” he stressed. “The important thing is finding someone who can help carry this properly into the future.”

He arrived at the figure after roughly factoring in severance for longtime staff and payments to suppliers – though he admitted he hasn’t had much headspace to plan beyond that.

The past year has stretched Dong to his limits. While managing the Geylang HQ, he was also juggling the launch of Yong He 1986, a new takeaway outlet at Far East Plaza that opened around three months ago. Dong is a co-owner, but clarified that the concept was fully funded by a close friend – he declined to share the sum. “I provide the food, recipes and expertise. My friend handles operations,” he said.

Because he had to split his attention, the flagship Geylang shop became increasingly difficult to sustain. As footfall dipped, many of Yong He’s long-serving staff – who are mostly in their seventies – chose to resign voluntarily just to help the shop survive. “We used to have more than a dozen workers. Now there are only three left,” he said, his voice softening.

With no manpower to spare, the self-proclaimed former “shao ye” (young master) who once enjoyed a comfortable life suddenly found himself washing dishes, cooking, cashiering, and serving tables. The 24-hour operations meant he often slept only a few hours a night – sometimes in his car parked nearby.

Despite the gruelling work, there was no space for self-pity. “Since I had committed to taking over the business, I was determined to do whatever it takes,” he said.