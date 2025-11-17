Yong He Eating House's owner seeks S$300,000 as Geylang icon faces closure
The owner felt "very guilty" when his 78-year-old mother was hospitalised after helping nightly at the heritage Taiwanese eatery and asked himself if he was selfish "for keeping this going".
For close to four decades, Yong He Eating House has been one of Geylang’s most enduring late-night institutions – a 24-hour Taiwanese eatery famous for its housemade soya milk, you tiao, shao bing (Chinese flatbread), dim sum and lu rou fan (braised pork rice).
But the brand’s roots stretch much further back. According to 46-year-old third-gen Singaporean owner Dong Han Zhong, Yong He was first launched almost 60 years ago in Taiwan, where his Taiwanese grandfather worked with the original founder and eventually took over the business, running it until its closure years later.
His father, Dong Rong, later brought the brand to Singapore in 1986, opening Yong He Eating House in a no-frills Geylang coffee shop.
The Singapore-based brand expanded once in 2021 with the Toa Payoh takeaway concept Yong He Toast, which shuttered last year due to poor business. The Geylang flagship passed fully into Dong Han Zhong’s hands in 2023 after his father retired due to health issues – a responsibility he embraced as his duty to keep the family business alive.
But after years of exhaustion, shrinking manpower and a recent family health scare, Dong tells 8days.sg that Yong He Eating House will close by the end of November 2025 unless a buyer or investor steps in.
Dong stressed that the closure isn’t due to financial loss.
“We can still break even,” he explained over the phone. “It’s not that we’re making a loss. But it’s just not sustainable anymore – not physically, not mentally.”
He is currently seeking S$300,000 (US$230,700) either for a full takeover or as an investment from someone who wants to run the business together with him. “I’m open to negotiation,” he stressed. “The important thing is finding someone who can help carry this properly into the future.”
He arrived at the figure after roughly factoring in severance for longtime staff and payments to suppliers – though he admitted he hasn’t had much headspace to plan beyond that.
The past year has stretched Dong to his limits. While managing the Geylang HQ, he was also juggling the launch of Yong He 1986, a new takeaway outlet at Far East Plaza that opened around three months ago. Dong is a co-owner, but clarified that the concept was fully funded by a close friend – he declined to share the sum. “I provide the food, recipes and expertise. My friend handles operations,” he said.
Because he had to split his attention, the flagship Geylang shop became increasingly difficult to sustain. As footfall dipped, many of Yong He’s long-serving staff – who are mostly in their seventies – chose to resign voluntarily just to help the shop survive. “We used to have more than a dozen workers. Now there are only three left,” he said, his voice softening.
With no manpower to spare, the self-proclaimed former “shao ye” (young master) who once enjoyed a comfortable life suddenly found himself washing dishes, cooking, cashiering, and serving tables. The 24-hour operations meant he often slept only a few hours a night – sometimes in his car parked nearby.
Despite the gruelling work, there was no space for self-pity. “Since I had committed to taking over the business, I was determined to do whatever it takes,” he said.
At 78, Dong's mother had been semi-retired, popping in occasionally to help. He affectionately calls her “the empress dowager”. But as she watched him shoulder the entire shop alone, she quietly returned to help every night.
“She didn’t want me to suffer,” he said. “She thought if she helped a bit, it would ease my burden.”
Then, one day, her leg began swelling badly. It worsened so quickly that he rushed her to the doctor. The cause was a viral infection; she needed to be hospitalised for observation. Even in her hospital bed, she worried only about him.
“She kept asking if I could manage the shop without her, and whether we could even afford the hospital bill,” he recalled. “It was heartbreaking to hear that from someone you love.”
That moment shattered him. “I always believed that as the third generation, it was my responsibility to keep Yong He going no matter what,” he said. “But when I saw my mum like that… suddenly I felt very guilty. I started to ask myself – is this worth it? Am I being selfish for insisting on keeping the business going?”
Though Yong He isn’t making a loss, the manpower crisis means he can no longer maintain the standard that customers expect.
“With so few of us left and fewer customers than before, some things couldn’t be made fresh on the spot. Like the shao bing, in the past we made them one by one. But now sometimes we have to make a batch and keep them warm. We’ve also received mixed reviews for our you tiao; some say it’s too hard, others have said it’s too soft.”
Diong takes full responsibility. “Yong He’s standard was built by my parents. When I couldn’t maintain it, I felt like I failed them. It’s not Yong He that failed, it’s me.”
The stress of constant firefighting meant he also couldn’t think strategically. “As a business owner, you need headspace to plan, to find investors. But I was too busy just trying to survive each day,” he said.
After months of deliberation, he decided that if no one comes forward, the Geylang shop will wind down at the end of November. “What Yong He needs now is capital and manpower,” he said simply. “One person can’t do everything.”
His parents support the decision. His father trusts him fully, while his mother – now recovered and back at the shop – urged him not to overwork himself anymore. “Before I took over, I had a comfortable life,” he said. “My mum doesn’t want to see me like this.”
The fate of the spin-off Far East Plaza outlet remains uncertain too. Because its branding is similar to Geylang’s, its future depends on what the eventual owner of the brand (if it’s sold) decides.
“If the new owner wants us to stop using the name or change it to avoid confusion, we’ll follow,” he said. Dong’s friend, who fully financed the shop, has agreed to “wait and see”.
But one thing is clear: This friend cannot become an investor for the Geylang HQ. “That’s a much bigger amount,” he explained. “I won’t burden him.”
If no buyer takes over the main Yong He business, then Dong will continue co-running the Far East Plaza shop. “If that’s what my friend wants, I won’t abandon him.”
While the impending closure is painful, he insisted he has no regrets. “I really did my best,” he said. “I worked as hard as I could. I’m proud of that.”
He is preparing himself for the possibility that the Geylang shutters may come down for good, though he still hopes someone will see value in preserving Yong He’s legacy. And perhaps there’s a sliver of hope: Since the announcement, he has heard that a potential interested party may reach out – though no conversation has taken place yet.
Yong He Eating House’s tentative last day of operations is on Nov 30. Located at 458 Geylang Road, Lor 24A Geylang, Singapore 389417. Open 24 hours.
Yong He 1986 is at #01-16E Far East Plaza, 14 Scotts Road, Singapore 228213. Open Mon to Fri 9am-6pm; Sat & Sun 10.30am-6pm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/