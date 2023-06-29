Young Thai chefs shake up Bangkok's food scene

Thitid Tassanakajohn has a degree in economics from Thailand's top university, but turned his back on a stable career in finance to launch a high-end restaurant in Bangkok – a city famed for its street food.

The 38-year-old, known as chef Ton, is one of a group of top young cooks creating a buzz around fine dining in the capital, traditionally known for its affordable and spicy local fare.

His Le Du restaurant or "Season" in Thai, topped this year's ranking of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, an influential British gastronomy guide.

The recognition was the culmination of a decade's work trying to expand perceptions of Thai cuisine, he said.

"Before, people thought that Thai food was cheap street food, and we only thought of fine dining as French or Italian. "I wanted to change that concept, (to show) Thai food as a refined and elevated cuisine."