British YouTubers Sidemen’s fried chicken chain Sides opening in Singapore on Jun 5

British YouTube collective Sidemen will be opening their fried chicken chain Sides in Singapore at Bugis+ Mall on Thursday (Jun 5) at 10am, making this its first international branch.

Sidemen consists of seven members, including influencer-boxer-musician Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, also known as KSI; as well as YouTube personalities Harry Lewis, Simon Minter, Joshua Bradley, Vikram Barn, Ethan Payne and Tobi Brown.

Lewis took to the Sides Singapore TikTok and Instagram on Tuesday to announce their Thursday opening, even attempting to say "Don't say we bojio ah" in the clip.

He added: “Our Singapore store is almost ready. There’ll be food, merch, special guests, the whole lot.”