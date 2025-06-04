British YouTubers Sidemen’s fried chicken chain Sides opening in Singapore on Jun 5
Marking its first international branch, Sides will serve Nashville fried chicken in the form of tenders, wings, burgers or wraps, along with nine different signature sauces.
British YouTube collective Sidemen will be opening their fried chicken chain Sides in Singapore at Bugis+ Mall on Thursday (Jun 5) at 10am, making this its first international branch.
Sidemen consists of seven members, including influencer-boxer-musician Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, also known as KSI; as well as YouTube personalities Harry Lewis, Simon Minter, Joshua Bradley, Vikram Barn, Ethan Payne and Tobi Brown.
Lewis took to the Sides Singapore TikTok and Instagram on Tuesday to announce their Thursday opening, even attempting to say "Don't say we bojio ah" in the clip.
He added: “Our Singapore store is almost ready. There’ll be food, merch, special guests, the whole lot.”
Started in 2013, the Sidemen channel has garnered over 22 million subscribers on YouTube. The members create videos ranging from video game content to challenges and sketches.
One of the members, KSI, first announced Sides' impending arrival in Singapore on Apr 23 in an Instagram reel on the fried chicken chain's official Instagram. Since then, an Instagram account for the Singapore outlet has been created.
Launched in 2021 in the United Kingdom, Sides serves Nashville fried chicken in the form of tenders, wings, burgers or wraps, where customers can choose their preferred spice level from “Classic (no heat)” to “Insane (if you dare)”.
The fried chicken chain is also known for offering nine different types of sauces, including a Nashville Cheese sauce, Chocolate Barbecue and a Secret Sauce.
Apart from Sides, the group also started their merchandise line, Sidemen Clothing, in 2014; an alcoholic beverage line, XIX Vodka, in 2022; and a cereal brand, Best Cereal, in 2024.