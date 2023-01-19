Lo hei cheat sheet: 5 things to know about yusheng, everyone's favourite Chinese New Year tradition

It’s convivial, colourful, messy, loud and always heaps of fun. Which is exactly why so many people look forward to the annual tossing of yusheng come Chinese New Year (CNY) season.

The quintessential CNY “prosperity” salad has become an ubiquitous part of festive celebrations in Singapore and Malaysia. But how much do you really know about the dish aside from the constant shouting of “huat ah!” while trying not to poke your loved ones’ eye out with the long chopsticks?

Here’s a handy guide to yusheng, ready to be used this and every Chinese New Year.

WHAT IS IT?