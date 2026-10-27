Competitive eater Zermatt Neo opens first restaurant Over at Tras Street, comes with 8kg food challenge

Singapore competitive eater and content creator Zermatt Neo is taking his appetite from the screen to the kitchen with his first restaurant, Over, opening on Wednesday (Oct 28) at 54 Tras Street.

Known for his food challenges involving everything from massive bowls of mala noodles to dozens of burgers, Neo opened the restaurant in partnership with Singapore lifestyle and entertainment group The Wolfpack Investment Holdings.

The restaurant will serve local comfort food in three portion sizes: Lesser, for individual diners; Standard, for sharing; and Challenge, featuring the largest, Zermatt Neo-sized servings.

Menu items include Belly Good Time, a pork belly dish with shiso leaves and crispy chilli crunch, and Curry Me Over, a crispy chicken cutlet served with hom mali rice, Hainanese curry, nanban sauce and egg mayonnaise.

The drinks will also come in oversized servings, with no regular-sized options available.