The zero-waste trend is what cooking is, without requiring any kind of special name

Lately, I’ve had a small problem with radishes.

I buy a couple of bunches of the most adorable, tiny-headed pink radishes with bright, shaggy greens, but before I can get around to eating them all, they’re suddenly unrecognisable – withered, droopy old things – the radishes faintly wrinkled, the greens faded and limp, as if time had slipped by more quickly inside the swirl of my fridge.

While puckered radishes aren’t ideal for snacking on raw and chilled, they’re not quite ready for my compost bin either – not yet. I have my own go-to dishes for cleaning out the scraps in my fridge, but for new inspiration, I recently turned to The Everlasting Meal Cookbook, Tamar Adler’s new encyclopedia of recipes that breathe life into all kinds of scraps and leftovers.

Her radish frittata was a very persuasive argument for roasting some past-their-prime vegetables in olive oil until they turned golden brown, and tossing them, along with the chopped, wilted greens, right in with the egg mixture. Honestly, it made me wish I had more old radishes to roast, but as Adler points out, that’s not how this odds-and-ends kind of cooking works. The amount you have turns out to be the amount you need – that’s the beauty of it.