South Korean singer 10cm to fully refund Singapore concert attendees despite performing entire show

Fans who attended the concert were filled with praise for the singer for pushing through despite his condition.

One fan on X said: “His throat clearly wasn't at its best, but he still gave [it] all his best. There was [supposed] to be just one ending song, yet he added Spring Snow as well. He also told us not to worry about his condition and encouraged us to keep cheering for an encore.”

Another fan said: "I'm just a casual listener of 10cm but he [really] earned my respect after this show.”

Organisers said they will “continue to closely monitor the artiste’s condition with medical professionals, prioritise the artiste's health and safety and do [their] best to ensure a swift recovery.”

10cm, whose real name is Kwon Jeong-yeol, was originally a duo act formed in 2010. Now a solo artiste and one of the most popular indie acts in South Korea, 10cm is known for songs such as Spring Snow, a soundtrack from K-drama Lovely Runner, and Tell Me It's Not A Dream from K-drama Queen Of Tears.