South Korean singer 10cm to fully refund Singapore concert attendees despite performing entire show
10cm announced that he was going to issue a full refund to the attendees of his recent concert in Singapore due to his throat condition.
Fans who attended Korean singer 10cm’s Singapore concert on Saturday (Mar 14) will receive full refunds after the singer experienced a "sudden decline" in his throat condition on the day of the show.
The concert, part of his 2026 Asia tour, took place at The Theatre at Mediacorp.
In a statement posted on Instagram, concert organiser FriedRice Entertainment said: “Due to a sudden decline in the artiste’s throat condition, he received medical attention from local medical staff on the day of the show.”
Despite the issue, the concert proceeded as scheduled as the singer wished to perform for fans who had come to the venue and he performed a full set.
Organisers apologised, saying they were “unable to present a fully complete performance in the artiste’s best condition”.
“As such, a full refund will be issued for this concert,” the statement said. All refunds will be made via Ticketmaster through the original mode of payment. Refunds may take up to 40 business days to process.
Fans who attended the concert were filled with praise for the singer for pushing through despite his condition.
One fan on X said: “His throat clearly wasn't at its best, but he still gave [it] all his best. There was [supposed] to be just one ending song, yet he added Spring Snow as well. He also told us not to worry about his condition and encouraged us to keep cheering for an encore.”
Another fan said: "I'm just a casual listener of 10cm but he [really] earned my respect after this show.”
Organisers said they will “continue to closely monitor the artiste’s condition with medical professionals, prioritise the artiste's health and safety and do [their] best to ensure a swift recovery.”
10cm, whose real name is Kwon Jeong-yeol, was originally a duo act formed in 2010. Now a solo artiste and one of the most popular indie acts in South Korea, 10cm is known for songs such as Spring Snow, a soundtrack from K-drama Lovely Runner, and Tell Me It's Not A Dream from K-drama Queen Of Tears.