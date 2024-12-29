How South Korea's 1Million Dance Studio became one of the biggest names in K-dance

Formed in a basement studio in 2014, 1Million Dance Studio has since become a four-storey-tall behemoth – with two fully-equipped studios, ample locker space, vending machines, a rest area and even a merch section.

Online, 1Million Dance Studio is one of the most prolific dance accounts – boasting 1.6 million followers on Instagram and 26.3 million subscribers on YouTube.

And these numbers translate to real life.