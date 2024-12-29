How South Korea's 1Million Dance Studio became one of the biggest names in K-dance
Located in Seoul’s Seongdong district, 1Million Dance Studio is one of the most popular dance studios in South Korea – with students from all over the world attending their classes. CNA Lifestyle spoke with its co-CEO and instructor to discover what learning at this renowned studio is like.
K-pop and dance go together like kaya toast and coffee. Sure, they’re great on their own but put them together and it’s a divine experience altogether. As such, it’s not an exaggeration to say that the globalisation of K-pop over the past few years has led to a similar rise in interest in dance. And one studio in South Korea has been leading the charge: 1Million Dance Studio.
Formed in a basement studio in 2014, 1Million Dance Studio has since become a four-storey-tall behemoth – with two fully-equipped studios, ample locker space, vending machines, a rest area and even a merch section.
Online, 1Million Dance Studio is one of the most prolific dance accounts – boasting 1.6 million followers on Instagram and 26.3 million subscribers on YouTube.
And these numbers translate to real life.
1Million Dance Studio conducts up to six dance lessons every day, with each slot filling up within hours of being available. Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, the studio’s co-CEO Kim Min-ja disclosed that over 60 per cent of its students are foreigners.
So why is the studio so popular? Well, it depends on who you ask.
The story of 1Million Dance Studio is intrinsically linked with its co-founder Lia Kim. The 40-year-old is one of the most renowned choreographers in the world, having worked with numerous K-pop acts including Twice, BoA, and Girls’ Generation.
She has choreographed many iconic songs including Twice’s TT, Everglow’s La Di Da and Itzy’s Wannabe.
Despite her fame, she still conducts classes at 1Million Dance Studio, and many fans proclaim that they travel to South Korea just to attend her lessons.
And then there’s 1Million Dance Studio’s YouTube page – one of the biggest dance channels online. The page has been instrumental in spreading the studio’s name globally, thanks to the numerous dance covers – ranging from K-pop to Western hits – uploaded by 1Million Dance Studio’s instructors.
Views for 1Million Dance Studio’s videos can even reach as high as 100 million and now, the channel has expanded to having variety shows centred around the studio’s popular faces including Lia Kim and Harimu.
“Over 90 per cent of [our subscribers] are from abroad. In fact, many people have said that they visited 1Million Dance Studio in South Korea after watching the content on our YouTube channel. So, the connection to that content seems to be one of the reasons people come to 1Million,” revealed co-CEO Kim Min-ja.
And of course, there’s 1Million’s participation in the hit dance competition Street Woman Fighter 2 which increased its popularity amongst the general public.
The 1Million team electrified audiences with its lively dance performances of the likes of Blackpink’s Shut Down, Justin Timberlake’s Sexy Back and Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings. The team eventually placed third, behind runner-up Jam Republic and winner Bebe.
Co-CEO Kim Min-ja also attributed the studio’s success to its unique lesson system.
“Our studio stands out because, unlike other dance studios that focus mainly on regular courses, 1Million specialises in one-day classes. We offer extensive one-day experience programs, making us a prime venue for those passionate about K-pop and K-dance to immerse themselves in these forms when they visit Korea,” said Kim.
“1Million Dance Studio isn't just a place to learn dance – it's also a space for socialising, where students from different countries can interact with each other. That aspect seems to especially appeal to foreigners.”
1Million Dance Studio offers lessons across all proficiency levels, with each lesson lasting 80 minutes. The studio operates on a ticketing system where students can purchase a ticket and use it to experience a class on a particular day. A single ticket costs 28,000 won (around S$26), with average ticket prices costing cheaper for set purchases.
During a recent trip to South Korea, the team at CNA Lifestyle attended a beginner’s lesson at 1Million Dance Studio where we learnt to dance to Riize’s Get A Guitar.
Although it’s unlikely that we would be get scouted by SM Entertainment, the session did give us an insight of what it’s like to learn at 1Million Dance Studio.
Conducted in English, the lesson was easy to follow with our instructor Jo Soo-yon guiding us along every step with her preppy attitude.
After the lesson, Jo shared with us the reason she joined 1Million.
The 29-year-old has been dancing for over 10 years and boasts an impressive resume.
She shared: “I participated in Mamamoo's concerts and worked as a director for a commercial shoot where EXO's Kai was the model.”
“On set, I collaborated with the artistes and took on the role of a director, helping to raise the energy and warm up the atmosphere for the shoot.”
When she first started dancing, Jo performed in shows and worked as a backup dancer for K-pop artistes. However, she wanted something more.
“I wanted to focus more on dance and enjoy it with more people in a fun and exciting way, so I started dedicating myself to teaching classes,” she admitted.
She eventually joined 1Million Dance Studio in March 2023 where she specialises in beginner lessons.
“In one class, I've had kids as young as six, and even a grandfather who was in his 70s,” said Jo.
“Of course, it's great to learn dance to do it professionally and look cool, but a lot of people also come just to have fun and share memories, which makes it feel even more special.”
Her advice for interested learners: Just have fun with it.
“Don’t be scared to dance. The important point is, I think, is enjoyment,” said Jo.
“Enjoying is always perfect. As you enjoy dancing, that feeling can bring energy to your life. Some students have even told me, 'By taking this class or dancing with you, I’ve gained confidence and positive energy, and I feel like my life has become happier.' I was so grateful to hear that.”
With K-pop and K-dance’s continued dominance, 1Million Dance Studio plans to address the growing international demand.
Kim Min-ja mused: "I think the current trend is shifting from music you just listen to to music you watch. People no longer just stop at listening to music; they watch videos, and especially through dance videos, they find the music more appealing and enjoy it in more diverse ways."
“I believe that this is the power of dance. After all, dance doesn't really have a language barrier. It's content that everyone, all over the world, can enjoy regardless of language…In the future, we plan to create even more appealing dance-related content. We aim to make this content accessible not just in Korea, but to reach more countries, making it available to a wider global audience.”
She teased that this involved “expanding offline spaces to overseas locations”.
“We're not sure which country will come first, but we hope that this will allow more people around the world to enjoy dance more freely.”
CNA Lifestyle was in South Korea at the invitation of South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.