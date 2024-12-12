2024 in entertainment and pop culture: From Moo Deng and Taylor Swift to Oasis and Wicked

I’ll get you, my pretty! And your little pygmy hippo, too! Forgive us the shameless attempt to link the fantasy hit Wicked to the delightful Moo Deng. But, hear us out – there’s something the two have in common as the year draws to a close. Escapism.

Whether we found it on the yellow brick road, or in videos from a Thailand zoo, or perhaps in unlikely Olympic heroes, we gravitated toward fantasy and feel-good pop culture moments this year.

There were new trends, as always. “Brat summer” became a thing, as did “demure, mindful.” And for some inexplicable reason, we became obsessed with celebrity lookalike contests.

There were breakups – Bennifer is, again, a thing of the past – and reunions: Oasis, please try to stay together for the tour. And some things stayed, remarkably, the same: Taylor Swift and Beyonce kept on breaking records and making history.

So, after a year where much changed but some things held steady, here’s our annual, very selective trip down pop culture memory lane:

JANUARY