Tom Cruise, Superman and Avatar hold keys to 2025 box office

Tom Cruise takes on what may be his final Mission: Impossible, a new Superman will wear the red cape, and the record-setting Avatar sci-fi series will return to movie theatres this year.

Those films and more are giving cinema operators hope that the long recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will continue in 2025. Five years after the start of the health crisis, moviegoing has not fully rebounded.

Box office receipts totalled US$8.6 billion last year in the United States and Canada, 25 per cent below the pre-pandemic heights of US$11.4 billion in 2019.

The film industry was disrupted again in 2023 when Hollywood writers and actors went on strike.

"That complex matrix of filmmaking, where everyone wants the best talent and the best actors and the best sets, it takes a long time to get that running again," said Tim Richards, founder and CEO of Europe's Vue Cinemas. "2025 is going to feel the tail end of that."

Top names in the movie business will gather at the annual CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas early next month to talk about the state of the industry.

The conference draws executives from Hollywood studios and multiplex operators such as AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Cineworld as well as owners of single theatres in small towns.

At the Academy Awards this month, Anora filmmaker and best director winner Sean Baker delivered a "battle cry" for filmmakers, distributors and audiences to support theaters.

"The theatre-going experience is under threat," he said, noting that the number of screens shrunk during the pandemic.

"If we don't reverse this trend, we'll be losing a vital part of our culture," Baker added.

Shawn Robbins, Director of Movie Analytics at Fandango and founder and owner of Box Office Theory, said the movie business was adjusting to "a new normal".

"Event movies are increasingly drivers of the business," Robbins said. "There's even more weight on their shoulders in terms of box office dollars."

Moviegoers still turn out for big-budget films, Robbins said, but have shown they are happy to wait to watch others at home.

"It is very common knowledge that a lot of movies will be available to stream within three to eight weeks, whereas it used to be a minimum of three months," he said.

AVATAR AS TIPPING POINT?

Among the big hitters coming to theaters this year are Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, a movie that may be Cruise's last appearance in the long-running action franchise. "One last time," he says in the trailer. The film will debut over the US Memorial Day weekend in May, along with Walt Disney's live-action version of animated classic Lilo & Stitch.

Brad Pitt plays a Formula 1 driver in the June release F1, and in July, Warner Bros will release its new Superman movie directed by Guardians Of The Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn and starring David Corenswet.