Actress Jodie Comer feared zombie co-stars in 28 Years Later: 'I felt like I was actually running for my life'

Jodie Comer was frightened of her zombie co-stars in 28 Years Later. The Killing Eve actress portrays Isla in Danny Boyle's upcoming post-apocalyptic movie and spoke of her horror at acting alongside the infected undead in the picture.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Comer said: "The thing about our stunt performers playing the infected is they really don't take the speed off for you. They chase you. There were so many moments where I felt like I was actually running for my life!"

Although Comer was fearful on set, she revealed that Boyle was in his element as he returned to the franchise more than two decades on from the original film 28 Days Later.

The 31-year-old star recalled: "He just said, 'I love this stuff'. I said, 'Why?' 'Because you just have to go there. You can't fake it. You have to really go there in order for the audience to be with you.'"

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed by the movie's executive producer Andrew Macdonald that Cillian Murphy – who led the cast of 28 Days Later as survivor Jim – will not be reprising the part in the latest flick, which is set to be released in June.

Macdonald said: "[On] this, we wanted him to be involved and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line.

"He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy."

Speculation about Murphy's role in 28 Years Later was fuelled after the trailer depicted a zombie that fans thought resembled the Oppenheimer star, although it later emerged that art dealer Angus Neill was the zombified character.

Boyle admits that he was surprised that fans mistook the character for Murphy.

The 68-year-old director said: "I showed my girlfriend the trailer and she said, 'People will think that’s Cillian.' I said, 'Don’t be silly.' I ignored her. So I’ve eaten a bit of humble pie since."

The new movie marks the beginning of the franchise's first trilogy – with the second flick 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple slated for release next year – and writer Alex Garland explained that dividing the story into three segments felt like its "natural form".

Garland said: "This is very narratively ambitious. Danny and I understood that. We tried to condense it, but its natural form felt like a trilogy."