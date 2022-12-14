Multi-sensory funhouse 29Rooms is coming to Gardens by the Bay with a toilet room, 'make a mess' room and more

29Rooms will be making its Asia debut here in Singapore in February, featuring 29 themed rooms such as an all-white living room that visitors can slap some paint around in; an “insomnia room” made of mattresses; and a toilet-focused room that pays tribute to the solace that one finds only in the bathroom.

But it’s not just another selfie attraction – the event, which will feature collaborations with local as well as international artists, aims to stimulate thought and reflection. Each room, an environment with its own smells, sounds and textures, invites visitors to ponder a provoking, open-ended question.

29Rooms’ inaugural edition was held in 2015 in New York City and in following years, the event, created by digital publication Refinery29 and its parent company Vice Media, branched out to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and more cities.

Artists who have been involved, and even designed rooms of their own, include Lizzo, Margot Robbie, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emma Roberts, Solange, RuPaul, Janelle Monae and Jason Wu.

