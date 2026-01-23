2NE1’s CL referred to prosecutors for running unregistered entertainment agency

South Korean singer and 2NE1 leader CL has been referred to prosecutors amid allegations of operating an unregistered entertainment agency.

Seoul’s Yongsan Police Station announced on Thursday (Jan 22) that CL would be indicted without detention for violating the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act.

Authorities allege that CL, whose real name is Lee Chae-rin, has been operating a one-person agency, Very Cherry, without proper registration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism since 2020. Her agency is also being referred to the prosecutors.

In another case, actor Kang Dong-won was cleared of similar allegations after police found that he was not involved in operating his agency. However, his agency’s CEO and the agency itself have been referred to prosecutors.

Under the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act, operating an entertainment business without registration can result in up to two years in prison or fines of up to 20 million won (US$13,600).

CL’s case first attracted attention in September 2025, when a media report flagged potential registration issues with Very Cherry. The artiste has not made a public statement regarding the allegations.