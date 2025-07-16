Iconic K-pop group 2NE1 reflects on long-awaited reunion and legacy: 'It felt like coming home'

Even though the tour itself has since ended, it seems that this time, 2NE1 has plenty of miles left in its journey. The group recently performed at Los Angeles' Head In The Clouds festival as well as Waterbomb Seoul 2025.

Come Aug 31, 2NE1 will return to Singapore for the country's Waterbomb festival. Speaking to CNA Lifestyle ahead of the event, the members of 2NE1 reveal how their reunion came about and their thoughts on the impact they've made in the K-pop industry.

It still feels surreal that 2NE1 is back and performing all over the world. What made you decide to return as a foursome again, and how has that experience been so far?

CL: We were all able to grow a lot as individuals and artistes during the time we were apart. But 2NE1 as a team was always inside us. Like the title of our song, Come Back Home, it felt like coming home.

Bom: We had such a happy time during the 2NE1 tour last year and the decision to get back together wasn't just because of the music. The strong bond we share and the love of Blackjack, who still cheer us on from all over the world, were a huge strength.

Dara: The members have been talking to each other since a long ago, and when the timing was right, everything flowed naturally. It's so overwhelming and empowering to be back on stage as four.

Minzy: There's a special energy that can only be felt when the four of us are together. Blackjack, your love and support made everything more meaningful, and I'm so grateful to be able to share this new chapter with you.