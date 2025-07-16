Iconic K-pop group 2NE1 reflects on long-awaited reunion and legacy: 'It felt like coming home'
Speaking to CNA Lifestyle ahead of Waterbomb Singapore 2025, members of K-pop girl group 2NE1 – Bom, Dara, CL and Minzy – reveal the circumstances that led to their reunion as well as their thoughts on the new generation of K-pop artistes.
Just a mere four years ago, the thought of all four members of K-pop girl group 2NE1 performing on stage together, much less going on tour, seemed impossible. After all, the quartet's agency, YG Entertainment, announced in 2016 that the group would be disbanding, and following 2NE1's 2017 single, the aptly named Goodbye, it seemed that the book on the beloved hitmakers had been closed.
That all changed in 2022, following a surprise reunion of the foursome at that year's Coachella festival. Videos of 2NE1's performance of I Am The Best reached tens of millions of views as older K-pop fans worldwide revelled in what used to be a wistful dream.
With just one performance, the hope of Bom, Dara, CL and Minzy returning to their rightful place in concert halls again, surrounded by thousands of Blackjacks (fans of 2NE1), was within the realm of possibility.
Fans' prayers were answered in 2024 after it was announced that 2NE1 would embark on a tour to celebrate its 15th anniversary. 2NE1's Welcome Back tour saw the group reuniting with fans in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and more.
Even though the tour itself has since ended, it seems that this time, 2NE1 has plenty of miles left in its journey. The group recently performed at Los Angeles' Head In The Clouds festival as well as Waterbomb Seoul 2025.
Come Aug 31, 2NE1 will return to Singapore for the country's Waterbomb festival. Speaking to CNA Lifestyle ahead of the event, the members of 2NE1 reveal how their reunion came about and their thoughts on the impact they've made in the K-pop industry.
It still feels surreal that 2NE1 is back and performing all over the world. What made you decide to return as a foursome again, and how has that experience been so far?
CL: We were all able to grow a lot as individuals and artistes during the time we were apart. But 2NE1 as a team was always inside us. Like the title of our song, Come Back Home, it felt like coming home.
Bom: We had such a happy time during the 2NE1 tour last year and the decision to get back together wasn't just because of the music. The strong bond we share and the love of Blackjack, who still cheer us on from all over the world, were a huge strength.
Dara: The members have been talking to each other since a long ago, and when the timing was right, everything flowed naturally. It's so overwhelming and empowering to be back on stage as four.
Minzy: There's a special energy that can only be felt when the four of us are together. Blackjack, your love and support made everything more meaningful, and I'm so grateful to be able to share this new chapter with you.
2NE1's impact is still felt in the industry, with many new groups citing you as their inspiration. How has that made you feel? Why do you think 2NE1 still has the influence it has?
CL: There are so many great juniors and I think it's cool that they work hard to achieve their dreams. We still have the same passion for the stage as our juniors and we're always working hard. We're still spending time on stage to meet our fans more. I think that's why many juniors think well of us.
Bom: It makes me so happy. We put a lot of heart into our music and I think that emotion stayed with people. That’s what keeps the connection alive.
Dara: I feel really proud. We created our own style. Maybe that’s why people still remember us and find strength in what we did.
Minzy: It’s an honour. I think our energy and passion left a strong impression. We were fearless and that kind of spirit lasts beyond the moment.
Since you've returned, you've shared the stage with many new acts. What are your thoughts on this generation of K-pop artistes and how the K-pop industry has changed?
CL: The new artistes are so talented and polished. It's really impressive. K-pop has grown so much and I’m proud to see the new generation leading it in bold, creative ways. They’re fearless and confident and I really respect that. The industry’s gotten bigger and faster but I think what matters most still stays the same: Being real with your music.
Bom: K-pop is loved in many countries around the world and there are many great K-pop artistes actively working. I am so proud of them and I am grateful for the love they have received from the global community. K-pop will continue to move the world even more.
Dara: I’m always excited to see how creative and fresh the younger artistes are. Their energy is amazing! The K-pop scene has definitely evolved but I think the passion behind it is still just as strong. That part hasn’t changed.
Minzy: It’s inspiring. I see so many strong performers who are always pushing themselves. The level of artistry has gone up so much. I feel honoured to stand on the same stage and share in this new era of K-pop.
You finally get to perform at Waterbomb Singapore as a group. CL and Dara, did you give any tips to Minzy and Bom?
CL: I’ve performed on the Waterbomb stage in several cities as a solo artiste, and every time has been an incredibly fun and memorable experience. This time, it’s especially meaningful and exciting for me to be sharing the stage with the members in Singapore, where I performed last year.
Minzy and Bom are such powerful performers on their own, I know they'll shine without needing any tips. But if I had to give one piece of advice, I’d say: Conserve your energy and don’t get tired too quickly! Waterbomb is all about high energy. You have to keep moving, jumping and having fun with the crowd until the very end.
Dara: Last year’s audience at Waterbomb Singapore was truly passionate and full of energy, so I’m really looking forward to this year’s stage as well. If I could say one thing to the members, it would be: Don’t be nervous, just enjoy it! When you’re having genuine fun and jumping around with the audience, that excitement naturally spreads.
How does preparing for Waterbomb differ from your past concerts?
CL: Waterbomb is a whole different vibe. It’s more raw, spontaneous and interactive. There's a powerful energy exchange with the audience.
Bom: I usually prepare emotionally for concerts but with Waterbomb, I’m also thinking about how to perform while getting soaked! It’s a new kind of challenge but I’m enjoying it.
Dara: Waterbomb has a more playful and unpredictable vibe. At concerts, the stage is the centre but at Waterbomb, it feels like we’re partying with the fans. So I’m preparing with a lighter, more fun mindset. I’m also putting extra thought into styling, especially making sure everything holds up when we’re soaked!
Minzy: The energy at Waterbomb is way more dynamic. I’m training harder physically and mentally. Dancing while being splashed isn’t easy but it’s so much fun!
You’ve visited Singapore multiple times. Do you have a favourite memory from your trips here?
CL: Performing at Waterbomb Singapore last year as a solo artiste left me with unforgettable memories. The energy from the crowd was incredible and it’s something I’ve carried with me ever since.
Bom: This is my first visit back to Singapore since our concert in December and I’m so excited to reunite with our fans on such a vibrant stage.
Dara: I also took part in Waterbomb Singapore last year and it was such a memorable experience. The audience's energy was amazing and I’m thrilled to return, this time with the full group.
Minzy: This time, being able to perform together as 2NE1 in beautiful Singapore feels truly special. I’m looking forward to making new memories with the members and all our fans.
What is something that you haven't done in Singapore that you would like to do this time round?
CL: I'd love to try something fun in Singapore that’s only possible during the summer, so I'd really appreciate any recommendations.
Bom: I enjoy resting on off days, so relaxing in my hotel room, watching the city lights and ordering room service is something I’m really looking forward to. Those quiet moments mean a lot to me.
Dara: I always try to walk around local streets when I travel. This time, I’d love to explore Singapore’s markets and neighbourhoods like a local, just soaking in the atmosphere. It’s one of my favourite ways to enjoy a city.
Minzy: I’ve heard so much about Singapore’s amazing food! I want to go on a little food adventure, especially trying different desserts. A sweet treat tour sounds like fun!
What is your message to Blackjacks in Singapore?
CL: It’s been way too long, hasn’t it? I’ve missed you all so much! Thank you for sending so much love from afar. Just thinking about being back on stage in front of you makes my heart race. Until we meet again, stay happy, stay healthy and keep shining.
Bom: My lovely Singapore Blackjack, how have you been? Thinking of you always warms my heart. When we meet again, I’ll sing you all the sweetest songs and maybe we can enjoy some yummy food too! Can’t wait to see your smiling faces again!
Dara: I’ve missed you all so much! I’m genuinely excited and looking forward to returning after such a long time! Let’s laugh a lot, take fun pictures and make unforgettable memories together next time!
Minzy: Thank you so much for your constant support and love. You inspire me to keep dancing, singing and giving it my all. Next time we meet, I promise an explosive stage just for you! Until then, keep smiling and take good care of yourselves.
2NE1 will be performing at Waterbomb Singapore 2025. The music festival will be held at Sentosa's Siloso Beach on Aug 30 and 31. Tickets are available via Pelago.