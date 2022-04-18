Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

K-pop girl group 2NE1 reunites at Coachella to perform 1 song
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

K-pop girl group 2NE1 reunites at Coachella to perform 1 song

The foursome sang their 2011 hit, I Am The Best. 

K-pop girl group 2NE1 reunites at Coachella to perform 1 song

K-pop girl group 2NE1 reunited at Coachella on Saturday (Apr 16). (Photo: Youtube/Coachella)

18 Apr 2022 12:01PM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 12:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

K-pop girl group 2NE1 disbanded six years ago but to the delight of fans, the foursome reunited on the Coachella main stage on Saturday (Apr 16) to sing their 2011 hit, I Am The Best.

Dara, Minzy and Park Bom joined former leader CL onstage after the latter finished her solo set. CL performed her singles including Spicy and Hello B*tches for her set.

The group was part of music collective 88rising’s showcase called Head In The Clouds Forever that also included rJackson Wang, Hikaru Utada and Bibi, among others.

2NE1 disbanded in 2016 and last performed together the year before at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, where, similar to their appearance at Coachella, CL brought the rest of the group out after her solo performance.

The group debuted in 2009 and were signed with YG Entertainment. They were the first K-pop girl group to embark on a world tour in 2012.

Source: CNA/sr

Related Topics

Music K-pop celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us