K-pop girl group 2NE1 reunites at Coachella to perform 1 song

K-pop girl group 2NE1 disbanded six years ago but to the delight of fans, the foursome reunited on the Coachella main stage on Saturday (Apr 16) to sing their 2011 hit, I Am The Best.

Dara, Minzy and Park Bom joined former leader CL onstage after the latter finished her solo set. CL performed her singles including Spicy and Hello B*tches for her set.

The group was part of music collective 88rising’s showcase called Head In The Clouds Forever that also included rJackson Wang, Hikaru Utada and Bibi, among others.

2NE1 disbanded in 2016 and last performed together the year before at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, where, similar to their appearance at Coachella, CL brought the rest of the group out after her solo performance.

The group debuted in 2009 and were signed with YG Entertainment. They were the first K-pop girl group to embark on a world tour in 2012.