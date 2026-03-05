2NE1’s Sandara Park unfollows groupmate Park Bom on Instagram after drug cover-up claims
Sandara Park has since made a statement on her Instagram addressing Park Bom's claims, saying, "I have never used drugs. I wish her well."
Speculation of a rift between 2NE1’s Sandara Park and Park Bom has intensified after Sandara Park unfollowed her groupmate on Instagram, following a controversy sparked by her now-deleted social media post.
Sandara Park no longer follows Park Bom on the platform, while still following fellow members CL and Minzy. Park Bom is also not following Sandara Park.
At the time of writing, Park Bom is only following one account on the platform – that of South Korean actor Lee Min-ho.
Over the years, Park Bom has repeatedly posted on social media claiming that Lee was her husband. The actor’s agency has clarified that the claims were “completely unfounded”, and that Lee was not personally acquainted with Park Bom.
This latest development comes after Park Bom posted, and later deleted, a handwritten statement on social media on Mar 3, in which she wrote, “Because Sandara Park got caught in a drug scandal, they made Park Bom into a drug addict to cover it up.”
In the post, she referenced her past controversy involving the medication Adderall, which she said was prescribed for Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD). She wrote that it “is not a drug” but part of the treatment for her condition.
Sandara Park addressed the allegation the following day on an Instagram story, firmly denying the claims: “I have never used drugs. I wish her well.”
Her brief statement drew attention for its restrained tone, expressing concern for her groupmate's wellbeing instead of criticising her.
According to South Korean publication Edaily, a source close to Sandara Park described Park Bom’s claims against her as “completely unfounded”, adding that she is “currently worried about Park Bom’s health.”
Sandara Park made her first public appearance since the incident on Mar 4. She was all smiles as she attended the opening of a clothing brand’s flagship store in Seoul.
Park Bom has been on hiatus since August last year due to health issues, with her then-label D-Nation Entertainment saying she received medical advice stating that she "required sufficient rest and stability".
The two rose to fame together as members of 2NE1, which debuted under YG Entertainment in 2009 and became one of K-pop’s most influential girl groups of its generation.