2NE1’s Sandara Park unfollows groupmate Park Bom on Instagram after drug cover-up claims

At the time of writing, Park Bom is only following one account on the platform – that of South Korean actor Lee Min-ho.

Over the years, Park Bom has repeatedly posted on social media claiming that Lee was her husband. The actor’s agency has clarified that the claims were “completely unfounded”, and that Lee was not personally acquainted with Park Bom.

This latest development comes after Park Bom posted, and later deleted, a handwritten statement on social media on Mar 3, in which she wrote, “Because Sandara Park got caught in a drug scandal, they made Park Bom into a drug addict to cover it up.”

In the post, she referenced her past controversy involving the medication Adderall, which she said was prescribed for Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD). She wrote that it “is not a drug” but part of the treatment for her condition.