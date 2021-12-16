Chansung of 2PM surprises fans with news that he’s getting married and going to be a father

Chansung of K-pop group 2PM had lots of news to share with his fans on Wednesday (Dec 15) via Instagram. His post was a handwritten letter addressed to fans announcing his plans for marriage, his fiancee’s pregnancy and his decision to leave JYP Entertainment.

In his letter, the artiste, whose full name is Hwang Chan-sung, reminisced with his fans, known as Hottest, about his journey in the entertainment industry, which he started at age 17.

He also spoke about his future wife whom he described as someone he’s been in a relationship with for a long time. He explained that they were preparing and planning for marriage after his military discharge when the “blessing of a new life came to us earlier than expected” and thus they are now planning to get married as early as the beginning of 2022.

He added that he will not be revealing the identity of his fiancee as she’s not in the entertainment industry.

Chansung also said that he will not be renewing his contract with JYP Entertainment when it ends in January. He has been with them for 15 years.

The 31-year-old singer, songwriter, rapper and actor is the youngest member of 2PM. He acknowledged that the news he just shared was very sudden and unexpected and asked for the understanding of his fans.

“I will work hard as I am right now in the near future in order to impress as 2PM’s youngest member Chansung and actor Hwang Chan-sung.”

Fellow 2PM band mate Taecyeon commented on Chansung’s post soon after to show his support.

The Vincenzo actor wrote: “Our youngest member Chansung-ie. No matter what road you take, I will always support you and stay by your side. I sincerely congratulate you, and be happy!! I love you.”