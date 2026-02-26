2PM’s Taecyeon to marry non-celebrity fiancee in April

After the announcement, he received his first award as an actor at the 2025 KBS Drama Awards – the Excellence in Acting Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries, for his role in The First Night With The Duke. In his acceptance speech, he named his partner for the first time, saying, "Finally, I sincerely thank my fiancee. I love you, Jihye!”

In February last year, a photo of him kneeling on one knee with a ring box in hand in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France was uploaded to social media by a photographer. The photo has since been deleted after spreading online. At the time, his agency clarified that it was for his girlfriend’s birthday.

Taecyeon debuted in 2008 with popular boy group 2PM, formed by JYP Entertainment. The sextet released hits including My House, Hands Up, Heartbeat, and more. In 2010, he made his acting debut with Cinderella's Stepsister and has since appeared in hit dramas like Vincenzo, Bring It On, Ghost and Dream High.

He also made a surprise cameo in the first season of Netflix’s XO, Kitty as Ocean Park, a famous South Korean actor.