2PM’s Taecyeon to marry non-celebrity fiancee in April
The wedding is set to take place in Seoul on Apr 24.
In April 2026, Korean actor and 2PM member Taecyeon will become a married man. He will tie the knot with his long-term, non-celebrity fiancee. The couple made their relationship public six years ago.
Korean media outlet SPOTV News reported that Taecyeon will be holding a wedding ceremony in Seoul on Apr 24 with his fiancee who is reportedly four years younger than him. He will become the second 2PM member to get married, following Chansung.
Taecyeon's agency, 51K, told Korean media outlet OSEN: “We regret that we cannot share detailed schedules as the fiancee is a non-celebrity.”
Taecyeon previously announced his plans to marry in a handwritten letter posted to his Instagram in November. He wrote: “I have promised to spend the rest of my life with the person who has believed in me for so long. We will support each other and walk this path together.”
At the time, his agency said, "The wedding will be held privately in the spring of next year at a location in Seoul with only family members, relatives, and close acquaintances in attendance.”
After the announcement, he received his first award as an actor at the 2025 KBS Drama Awards – the Excellence in Acting Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries, for his role in The First Night With The Duke. In his acceptance speech, he named his partner for the first time, saying, "Finally, I sincerely thank my fiancee. I love you, Jihye!”
In February last year, a photo of him kneeling on one knee with a ring box in hand in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France was uploaded to social media by a photographer. The photo has since been deleted after spreading online. At the time, his agency clarified that it was for his girlfriend’s birthday.
Taecyeon debuted in 2008 with popular boy group 2PM, formed by JYP Entertainment. The sextet released hits including My House, Hands Up, Heartbeat, and more. In 2010, he made his acting debut with Cinderella's Stepsister and has since appeared in hit dramas like Vincenzo, Bring It On, Ghost and Dream High.
He also made a surprise cameo in the first season of Netflix’s XO, Kitty as Ocean Park, a famous South Korean actor.