3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold dies at 47 following cancer diagnosis

Brad Arnold, a founder and lead singer of American rock band 3 Doors Down, died on Saturday (Feb 7), nine months after disclosing that he had kidney cancer, the group said. He was 47.

Arnold said in a May 2025 social media video that he had been diagnosed with advanced-stage clear cell renal carcinoma that had spread to one of his lungs. 3 Doors Down cancelled their planned 2025 summer tour because of his illness.