Entertainment

31st Screen Actors Guild Awards winners: Shogun continues dominance, Conclave triumphs
Entertainment

31st Screen Actors Guild Awards winners: Shogun continues dominance, Conclave triumphs

The Screen Actors Guild handed its top film award to the cast of the Vatican drama Conclave, throwing open the Oscars best picture race.

31st Screen Actors Guild Awards winners: Shogun continues dominance, Conclave triumphs

John Lithgow, from left, Ralph Fiennes, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini accepts the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for Conclave during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

24 Feb 2025 12:31PM
The papal thriller Conclave won best ensemble at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (Feb 23), a surprise twist that added one final wrinkle in an unusually unpredictable awards season.

In winning the guild’s top award, Edward Berger’s Vatican-set drama triumphed just as the Catholic Church was praying for the health of Pope Francis, who remained in critical condition Sunday after an asthmatic respiratory crisis. Conclave dramatises the fictional election of a new pope.

Timothee Chalamet accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for A Complete Unknown during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Timothee Chalamet won best male actor, upsetting Adrien Brody and putting the 29-year-old on course to possibly win his first Academy Award.

Chalamet looked visibly surprised when his name was announced at the ceremony Sunday night. But once he reached the stage, he spoke with composure and confidence.

“The truth is, this was five-and-a-half years of my life," said Chalamet of A Complete Unknown. “I poured everything I had into playing this incomparable artiste, Mr Bob Dylan, a true American hero. It was the honour of a lifetime playing him.”

He then added: “The truth is I’m really in pursuit of greatness. I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats.”

Demi Moore accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for "The Substance" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Demi Moore seemingly solidified her Oscar chances by following up her Golden Globe win for her performance in The Substance. Moore, whose campaign was boosted by her speech about being pigeonholed a “popcorn actress”, has traded awards with Anora breakthrough Mikey Madison.

“What we believe is so much more powerful than what we think,” said Moore. “The saying ‘I’ll believe it when I see it’. The reality is when I believe it, I will see it.”

Anna Sawai accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for Shogun during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

After romps at the Emmys and Golden Globes, Shogun kept up its dominance. The FX series won best drama series ensemble, along with acting awards for Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and for best stunt ensemble. 

Zoe Saldana poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Emilia Perez during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Netflix’s Emilia Perez, which has seen its awards hopes largely dashed by controversy over old tweets by lead actor Karla Sophia Gascon, took home the award for best female supporting actor, for the Oscar favourite Zoe Saldana.

Jane Fonda accepts the lifetime achievement award during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jane Fonda, 87, given the guild’s Life Achievement Award, provided the evening with its most passionately political moment. Fonda, a famed activist, spoke indirectly about President Donald Trump’s administration.

“We are in our documentary moment,” said Fonda. “This is it. And it’s not a rehearsal.”

Fonda added that “woke just means you give a damn about other people.”

“A whole lot of people are going to be hurt by what’s happening, by what’s coming our way,” said Fonda. “We are going to need a big tent to resist what’s coming at us.”

For the second time, the awards were streamed live by Netflix. This time around, the streamer inserted ads sporadically, like a traditional broadcast. Last year, downtimes were occupied by backstage interviews. Audio issues occasionally marred the broadcast Sunday, including brief interruptions of Fonda's speech.

WINNERS AT THE 31ST SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS

FILM

Ensemble

Conclave

Female actor in a leading role

Demi Moore, The Substance

Male actor in a leading role

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Female actor in a supporting role

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Male actor in a supporting role

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Stunt ensemble

The Fall Guy

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble

Shogun

Comedy ensemble

Only Murders In The Building

Female actor in a drama series

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Male actor in a drama series

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Female actor in a comedy series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Male actor in a comedy series

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Female actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Male actor in a limited series or TV movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stunt ensemble

Shogun

Source: AP/hq

Related Topics

Television & Movies Hollywood award
