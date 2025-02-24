31st Screen Actors Guild Awards winners: Shogun continues dominance, Conclave triumphs

Timothee Chalamet won best male actor, upsetting Adrien Brody and putting the 29-year-old on course to possibly win his first Academy Award.

Chalamet looked visibly surprised when his name was announced at the ceremony Sunday night. But once he reached the stage, he spoke with composure and confidence.

“The truth is, this was five-and-a-half years of my life," said Chalamet of A Complete Unknown. “I poured everything I had into playing this incomparable artiste, Mr Bob Dylan, a true American hero. It was the honour of a lifetime playing him.”

He then added: “The truth is I’m really in pursuit of greatness. I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats.”