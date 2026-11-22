The Violinist has won Best Animated Feature and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards.

The annual film ceremony, which is ongoing at the Taipei Music Centre on Sunday (Nov 22), is part of the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival and widely regarded as one of the most prestigious honours for Chinese-language films.

“Winning Best Animated Feature at the Golden Horse Awards is an incredible honour for everyone who has been part of The Violinist's journey. This film has always been about telling a story deeply rooted in Singapore's history, while exploring themes of love, friendship, and resilience that resonate beyond borders,” said Ervin Han, who co-directed the film with Spanish animator Raul Garcia.

“To see our story recognised on such a prestigious international stage like the Golden Horse Awards is truly humbling, and I hope this achievement inspires more Singaporean storytellers and animators to bring their stories to the world. This is for you, Singapore, a moment for all of us to revel in, and savour for many years to come.”

Han also bagged the adapted screenplay award with Jordan Katherine See.

“This award is especially meaningful because storytelling has always been at the heart of The Violinist. Adapting this story for the screen was a journey of finding the right balance between honouring its historical roots and creating something that audiences everywhere could connect with. We wanted to capture not just the events of the past, but the emotions and human experiences that continue to resonate today," said Han.

Five Singapore films received a record 15 nominations this year. Aside from The Violinist, there are We Are All Strangers, Ah Girl, Buah and She Said.

We Are All Strangers has seven nominations, including for Best Narrative Feature, Best Director for Anthony Chen and Best Leading Actress for Yeo Yann Yann.

Buah and She Said were both nominated for Best Live Action Short Film. Ah Girl was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best New Director and Best New Performer.

The Violinist is set in Singapore and Malaya before and during the Japanese Occupation, and follows two talented young musicians whose friendship and dreams are torn apart by World War II.

Earlier this year, the film won the top feature prize at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.