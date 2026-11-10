987 DJ Germaine Tan marries Zouk CEO Andrew Li in Chiang Mai, rain forces wedding reception indoors
The wedding was attended by several local artistes, including Kimberly Wang, Yasminne Cheng and Tay Ying. Despite a last-minute change of plans due to heavy rain, Tan said the celebration was "perfect".
Mediacorp 987 radio DJ Germaine Tan, 30, has tied the knot with Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
The couple held their wedding ceremony and reception at Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai on Friday (Nov 6), surrounded by family, friends and several familiar faces from Singapore's entertainment scene.
"We had the most beautiful ceremony on the lawn, surrounded by our loved ones," the 30-year-old Tan wrote on Instagram. "The setup was absolutely stunning, all our favourite people were there, and I couldn't have been happier."
She also revealed that Li, 43, got emotional during the ceremony.
"He cried at the altar," she wrote, joking: "Should've put money on that!"
While the outdoor ceremony went smoothly, just before the festivities were due to begin, heavy rain forced the couple and their wedding planners to move the entire reception indoors at the last minute.
"It absolutely poured. We had to abandon ship before anyone even got to see the setup," Tan recalled on Instagram.
Despite the sudden change in plans, Tan thanked the team at the resort and her wedding planner, IJ Wedding Planner, for quickly rearranging the celebration.
"Seeing you all rally last night to move everything indoors showed me just how much care and hard work went into making this happen for us," she wrote.
"Even with the rain, it was perfect."
The guest list included several local celebrities and radio personalities, including DJs Kimberly Wang, Yasminne Cheng, Justin Ang and Azura Goh, as well as actresses Tay Ying, Denise Camillia Tan and Becca Ten.
Tan also shared that the last-minute move indoors meant there weren't enough chairs for everyone. But her guests didn't seem to mind.
"Seeing the people we love show up for us, rain or shine, and happily eat wherever they could find a spot, sitting or standing, because we definitely didn't have enough chairs ... it meant everything to me," she wrote.
"There was so much love, compassion, laughter and, most importantly, tequila in that room."
Tan and Li began dating in December 2022, after meeting earlier that year, and got engaged in June 2025.