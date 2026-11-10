987 DJ Germaine Tan marries Zouk CEO Andrew Li in Chiang Mai, rain forces wedding reception indoors

While the outdoor ceremony went smoothly, just before the festivities were due to begin, heavy rain forced the couple and their wedding planners to move the entire reception indoors at the last minute.

"It absolutely poured. We had to abandon ship before anyone even got to see the setup," Tan recalled on Instagram.

Despite the sudden change in plans, Tan thanked the team at the resort and her wedding planner, IJ Wedding Planner, for quickly rearranging the celebration.

"Seeing you all rally last night to move everything indoors showed me just how much care and hard work went into making this happen for us," she wrote.

"Even with the rain, it was perfect."

The guest list included several local celebrities and radio personalities, including DJs Kimberly Wang, Yasminne Cheng, Justin Ang and Azura Goh, as well as actresses Tay Ying, Denise Camillia Tan and Becca Ten.

Tan also shared that the last-minute move indoors meant there weren't enough chairs for everyone. But her guests didn't seem to mind.

"Seeing the people we love show up for us, rain or shine, and happily eat wherever they could find a spot, sitting or standing, because we definitely didn't have enough chairs ... it meant everything to me," she wrote.

"There was so much love, compassion, laughter and, most importantly, tequila in that room."

Tan and Li began dating in December 2022, after meeting earlier that year, and got engaged in June 2025.