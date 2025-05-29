This 987 Star finalist is a real-life Nigerian prince

When you think of royalty, you would probably imagine bodyguards, a chauffeur, and maybe even a convoy?

Well, consider 8days.sg slightly disappointed when we didn’t notice an entourage tailing behind 987 Star finalist Aligwoekwe Kluivert Chimsomaga.

In fact, the 20-year-old told us his mum dropped him off for this interview.

Guess that's the life of a real-life Nigerian prince living in Singapore.

987 Star is a talent search for, you guessed it, 987's next big thing. The winner will receive S$5,000 in cash and a contract with the Mediacorp radio station.

Going simply as Kluivert (the ‘u’ is silent), he animatedly launches into story mode when we asked about his… royal status.

“My title hails from a village in the Imohe state of Nigeria where my grandfather is the chief. My dad who is also a prince, is first in line, making me second-in-line to the position,” he said.

Chimsomaga's parents – his mum is Singaporean-Chinese – met and got married in Singapore. They are both in their 50s now.

He is also the second of their four children and the only boy. Like him, his sisters are in school as well.