987 Star winner Georgina Dobson juggles school with two part-time waitressing jobs

It’s just after 10am on a Tuesday when 987 Star winner Georgina Pattarida Dobson walked into the cafe where we agreed to meet, looking all fresh and full of energy.

At first glance, it's easy to see why the 19-year-old who is half-Thai and half-British, stood out in the search for 987's new voice.

Sure, her mixed looks might turn heads, but Dobson has a voice that is made for radio, especially when she regularly does a drawn-out “Ohhh…” while mulling over her answers.

Adding to that, her friendly and genuine character that makes you instantly want her as your best friend.

Impressive for someone who, in her own words, says she has “no radio experience”.

“I never knew how to get my foot through the door till 987 Star came up. Before that I always thought how cool it is that so many people were listening to the same voices at one time,” she said.