Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz says daughter was in Setia Alam mall at the time of shooting incident
The actor had urged his daughter to remain calm.
Malaysia-based Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz recently took to TikTok to share that his daughter Dahlia was at Setia City Mall at the time of Saturday's shooting incident which saw a gunman firing multiple shots at a cleaner before escaping.
In the video, the 48-year-old KL Gangster star is seen driving to the mall – located in Setia Alam, Selangor – to fetch his daughter.
"There was a shooting at SCM. So I just came to get Dahlia and [her friend] Amira out of SCM," said Aaron in the video.
In the video's caption, Aaron wrote that, according to his child, the whole mall was ordered to evacuate.
He also urged his followers to "make sure that [their] loved ones are safe".
"Remember, Dahlia, never panic in an emergency," he added.
A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect, reported to be a Malaysian man in his 30s.
Police were first alerted to the incident at 10.50pm on Saturday (Feb 8). The suspect had reportedly fired four shots at a cleaner when he entered the shopping mall, injuring him in his legs and buttocks.
The gunman then moved to another floor where he continued firing additional shots.
He later hijacked a car and forced its driver to drop him off near the Pandamaran exit of the Kesas Expressway.
The victim was rushed to Shah Alam Hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition.