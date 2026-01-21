Aaron Kwok challenges fan to Baby Shark dance-off, she ends up impressing the Heavenly King
The fan came prepared.
Heavenly King Aaron Kwok may be 60, but don’t even think about underestimating him – or his fans.
At his recent Xi’an concert, Kwok picked a female fan seated in the front row for a Baby Shark dance challenge.
What followed was a full-on dance-off that sent the audience into a frenzy and took over the internet.
Matching Kwok move for move, the fan delivered sharp arm waves perfectly on beat, confidently keeping up with the Dancing King himself – no easy feat by any measure.
Even Kwok couldn’t hide his amazement.
“Wah, not bad! You came prepared. Must have practised for a long time – very good, very good,” he said before gifting her an autographed tee.
Clearly ecstatic from the praise, the fan said she and her mum are both fans of Kwok.
The clip quickly went viral, with netizens gushing over both Kwok's still-on-point dance skills and the fan’s slick moves.
Comments poured in calling the moment “top-notch” and praising Kwok's effortless swag and unbeatable stage presence.
"The Heavenly King's relaxed demeanour is unbeatable," said one fan.
Another wrote: "He's 60 years old, yet he could sing and dance for two hours straight in sub-zero temperatures, even engaging in dance battles with fans. His dance moves are fluid and graceful, not losing out to young people at all. No wonder he's Asia’s Dancing King.”
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/