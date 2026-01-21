Aaron Kwok challenges fan to Baby Shark dance-off, she ends up impressing the Heavenly King

Heavenly King Aaron Kwok may be 60, but don’t even think about underestimating him – or his fans.

At his recent Xi’an concert, Kwok picked a female fan seated in the front row for a Baby Shark dance challenge.

What followed was a full-on dance-off that sent the audience into a frenzy and took over the internet.

Matching Kwok move for move, the fan delivered sharp arm waves perfectly on beat, confidently keeping up with the Dancing King himself – no easy feat by any measure.