Aaron Kwok spotted by fans in Singapore with family at USS, the zoo

Hong Kong singer and actor Aaron Kwok was spotted in Singapore with his family earlier this week, including with his wife, Moka Fang, and their two older daughters.

The 60-year-old was spotted by fans at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) on Monday (Aug 10) and at the Singapore Zoo on Tuesday, with several sharing photos and accounts of their encounters on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote.

At USS, Kwok was seen with his two daughters and his in-laws. One user remarked that it was "sweet to see him spending time with his in-laws", while another wrote: “I was stunned for ages. He looks way too young.”

Another commenter also said Kwok was standing about a metre away from her, but she initially thought he was “a super realistic cosplayer” before realising who he was.

At the Singapore Zoo the following day, Kwok was spotted with Fang and their daughters. Fans were excited to see the family spending time together, with one describing the moment as a “rare and precious sight”, while another joked that Kwok “stole the show from the animals” as people visiting the zoo were more interested in looking at him.

Many were also struck by Kwok's youthful appearance and physique, with one commenting: “There's no way he's 60.”

These latest sightings came after Kwok was spotted at Changi Airport, Dempsey Hill and Sentosa in June. This time appears to be a trip with his family. Kwok and Fang married in 2017 and have three daughters: Chantelle, 9; Charlotte, 7; and Cheryl, who is nine months old.