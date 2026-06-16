Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok spotted around Singapore, from Changi Airport to Sentosa

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok has been spotted at several locations around Singapore over the past few days, sparking speculation among fans that he may be in town for work.

Multiple photos and videos shared on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, show the actor-singer at locations including Changi Airport, Dempsey Hill and Resorts World Sentosa.

In a video uploaded on Sunday (Jun 14), user Vincent shared footage of the 60-year-old at Changi Airport. Kwok was seen wearing a blue-and-white striped shirt and browsing a duty-free store.

“He looks so good I'd totally believe he's 35,” the user wrote in Chinese.

The actor was also photographed and filmed around The Laurus, a luxury hotel on Sentosa.

In another video posted on Monday (Jun 15), user Ashley Go shared footage of Kwok at Dempsey Hill. He appeared to be accompanied by a camera crew and was dressed in a white shirt and jeans.

Later that evening, another RedNote user, Lee, posted photographs of Kwok at Weave, the lifestyle and retail precinct at Resorts World Sentosa. In the photos, the actor was seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt and accompanied by security personnel.