Mamma Mia! ABBA returns with new album after 40-year hiatus

Swedish pop sensation ABBA made a comeback on Friday (Nov 5) with their new album Voyage, nearly 40 years after they split up, with a digital avatar concert eventually planned in London.

Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid – forming the acronym ABBA – have not released any new music since their split in 1982, a year after their last album The Visitors.

After years of speculation and several dropped hints, the group finally announced the reunion and new album in September, and released the singles I Still Have Faith In You and Don't Shut Me Down.

The 10-track Voyage is not all the group will be releasing.

They will also unveil digital avatars – dubbed "ABBAtars" – at a concert in London in May, resembling their 1979 selves.

The holograms are the product of a years-long project, designed in partnership with a special effects company of Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Repeatedly delayed by technical difficulties, then by the COVID-19 pandemic, they will finally be unveiled in May.