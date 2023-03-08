Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards

Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where Everything Everywhere All At Once comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past “the slap” of last year’s ceremony. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars, including when they are and this year’s controversies.

WHEN ARE THE OSCARS?

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, Mar 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8pm EST (9am on Monday in Singapore).

WHO’S HOSTING?

Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time and his first time since 2018. That was also the last Oscars to feature a solo host. The show went hostless for several years after Kimmel's last outing. Last year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted as a trio. In an ad for this year’s show styled after Top Gun: Maverick, Kimmel made his humble case for being the right person for the job while noting that he can’t get slapped because “I cry a lot”.