Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Oscars to add stunt design award for its 100th ceremony
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

Oscars to add stunt design award for its 100th ceremony

An achievement in stunt design prize will be added starting with the 100th Academy Awards, which will recognise films released in 2027.

Oscars to add stunt design award for its 100th ceremony

Oscar statuettes appear backstage at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb 26, 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

11 Apr 2025 07:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

After many years of impassioned calls for an Oscar recognising the art of the stunt, the film academy has decided to give it an official award.

An achievement in stunt design prize will be added starting with the 100th Academy Awards, which will recognise films released in 2027, the film academy said Thursday (Apr 10).

“Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement. “We are proud to honour the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion.”

David Leitch, who directed The Fall Guy, which was itself an ode to stunt performers, helped lead the charge for the new prize. Leitch began his career as a stuntman for stars like Brad Pitt before transitioning to making stunt-heavy films like John Wick. He and stunt coordinator and designer Chris O’Hara of Stunts Unlimited made presentations to the academy advocating for the addition of a new award.

The film academy’s production and technology branch has more than 100 stunt performers among its ranks.

The Oscars also recently added a prize for achievement in casting, starting with films released in 2025. As with the casting award, it remains unclear whether it will be added to the live Oscars broadcast.

Source: AP/hq

Related Topics

Academy Awards
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement