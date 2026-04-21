Singaporean actor-artist Chen Xi and wife host Japan wedding ceremony with guests from across the globe

In an Instagram post on Monday (Apr 20), the son of veteran artistes Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun described the celebration as “truly spectacular”.

The wedding was held at a Japanese Shinto Munakata Taisha shrine with friends and family “from 12 different countries – the UK, Australia, Chile, Italy, Poland, Korea, Vietnam, Russia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and beyond” in attendance.

“A huge thank you to everyone who came and made this day unforgettable. And most of all, to my dear wife – thank you for your love and support through everything,” he wrote.

Ending the caption, he wrote about his wife: “I’m so grateful to have you and to welcome both my family and my new family into this beautiful journey. I love you so much.”

Many friends and family members dropped words of support for the couple, including Chen Xi's father, former actor Edmund Chen, who wrote in Mandarin, “I am very happy to see all my family, relatives and friends gathered together to celebrate such a grand ceremony. I also wish you and Mami-san to be united and grow old together.”

Other congratulatory comments came from fellow actors Rebecca Lim, Julie Tan, Chantalle Ng, Shane Pow and more.