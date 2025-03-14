Actor Daniel Wu starts online English course priced at US$55 per session

Priced at 398 yuan (US$55) per session, the course consists of 84 short videos of Wu teaching spoken English using real life scenarios like grocery shopping and hotel check-ins. Users can also practise the dialogue using an interactive AI function powered by DeepSeek.

Wu said in the first video on his Douyin account: “From an actor to a director, my roles have constantly evolved; but what has remained constant is that English has always been an essential tool for me to connect with the world. And now, I have a new identity.”

“Not only is English my mother tongue, but I have also been honing my language skills throughout my 20 years of experience in Hollywood. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s embark on this journey of learning English together,” he added.

In his most recent video on Douyin to promote his course, he leveraged the popularity of Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2, which recently became the first non-Hollywood movie to cross US$2 billion worldwide, and taught his followers two lines from the film: “Be quick to obey my command,” and “I am the master of my destiny!”

The course was developed in collaboration with Chinese technology-driven education company Gaotu and is also accessible through the company's app.

A three-time Golden Horse Award winner, Wu also starred in American TV channel AMC’s martial arts drama series Into The Badlands (2015 to 2019) and movie franchise Tomb Raider’s reboot in 2018.