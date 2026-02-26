Actor Elvin Ng has emergency eye surgery after nearly losing his vision, says ChatGPT helped him to act fast

“By about 5 to 6am, just as when I was going to sleep, I decided to use ChatGPT for the first time [to find out what it was], and it gave me a comprehensive answer, even asking if I had floaters moving around as I moved my eye,” he said.

In Ng's case, the floaters were not moving. Alarmed, he reached out to an eye doctor, who told him to go in to the clinic for a check-up.

Ng told us that despite the shadow in his eye, the patch was relatively small ("like 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock") so he was still able to drive himself to the eye clinic.

“My heart sank when I started hearing that I needed a major and urgent surgery,” shared Ng when the diagnosis was confirmed.

Although he saw the doctor at 1pm, the operation could only be scheduled to happen at 6.30pm that evening.

“Before rushing to the doctor, I ate two pieces of bak kwa and drank a bottle of coffee,” he sheepishly said, adding that he was only told at the clinic he needed to fast for six hours prior to the operation.

By evening, the shadow had reportedly spread to cover nearly half of his vision in the eye (“like a 3 o'clock to 7 o'clock, approaching the centre of my eye”).

When asked if he knew what the cause was, Ng said that he was told in most cases, it can happen due to trauma. “But for me, it is most likely due to my myopia as retinal detachment can happen with those with high myopia,” he explained.

The surgery was successful, but recovery will be slow. Ng has been placed on medical leave for at least a month.

“No gym, no soccer, no running. I also can’t take any flights. If I go on a flight, the pressure might affect the condition,” he moaned.